EDINBURGH - The 2022 Annual Reeves Festival will take place starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 27, at the Historic Henry Breeding Farm, 13700 N. 100 W., Edinburgh.
Admission is $10 per car and free to members of the Bartholomew County Historical Society.
This annual event celebrates the Reeves family and commemorates the role the Reeves Companies played in Columbus.
Don’t miss fabulous music, Reeves steam engine rides, hands-on history stations, plein air painting, farm animals, blacksmithing, antique cars, garden tours, wagon rides and so much more! All ages will enjoy experiencing the variety of activities that are planned.
There will be food trucks, beer and wine provided by Upland Brewing Co, and soft drinks available for sale.
Entertainment Schedule
Noon to 2 p.m.: Banister Family Band
3 to 5 p.m.: Cathy Morris Electric Violin
6 to 8 p.m.: Stone Carnival band
The evening will conclude with a spectacular fireworks display at dusk.
Tickets are available at the Bartholomew County Historical Society Museum, 524 Thirrd Street, Columbus; Viewpoint Books; or day of at the gate.
For more information, visit www.bartholomewhistory.org or call 812-372-3541.
