RUSHVILLE — The contestants don’t have any idea of what they are competing for or why so many people are looking at them, but the show continues to be one of the most popular at the Rush County Fair.
The 2022 Rush County Baby Show is set to return at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The annual contest will be held in the Rushville Consolidated High School Laughlin Center and is sponsored by Meridian Health Services.
This year’s theme is “Once Upon A Time.” Dress your child in fairytale character and enjoy the fun of the event!
“Our theme is Once Upon a Time. Costumes are encouraged and just have fun with it,” Meridian Health’s Jessica Burton said. “There will also be vendors set up with tables and a lot of community resource information.”
“We will also have a special guest. Rupert (Boneham) will be our Master of Ceremony,” Burton added.
Rupert was one of the most popular contestant on Survivor, with his tie-dyed shirt and long beard. He is from Indianapolis.
The age requirement to enter the baby contest is the child has to be born between June 1, 2021 and June 1, 2022.
The nine categories for the contest include girls 0-3 months, boys 0-3 months, girls 3-6 months, boys 3-6 months, girls 6-9 months, boys 6-9 months, girls 9-12 months, boys 9-12 months, and all twins.
One parent or legal guardian of the baby entered in the contest must be a Rush County resident.
One parent or legal guardian will be allowed to accompany the baby on stage for the big show. Babies will be judged on personality, actions and appearance.
For those interested in coming to see all the young faces and next generation in Rush County, make your way to the Laughlin Center Wednesday. There is plenty of seating in the auditorium for guests and family members to watch the event.
All children must be supervised at all times.
