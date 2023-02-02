GREENSBURG – Tuesday, Decatur County United Fund Executive Director Joane Cunningham and her staff welcomed United Fund donors and community leaders to a catered luncheon at the Knights of St. John Hall for the DCUF’s 66th annual meeting.
As attendees finished their meals, United Fund Board of Directors President Scott Wessler conducted the approval of the 65th annual meeting minutes and the approval of the organization’s balance sheet
Afterward, Cunningham summarized the DCUF’s impact in the county for 2022.
The annual Strawberry Festival had 1,197 pre-orders organized, assembled and delivered by 103 community volunteers, resulting in $14,265 brought in for the organization.
The western ranch themed annual auction raised $123,302 in three hours.
“It was a great night and an amazing show of community support,” Cunningham said.
Partnering with Decatur County Memorial Hospital and the DCMH Foundation, the United Fund has enrolled 252 children in the Dolly Parton Imagination Library since 2020, providing free books for children county-wide.
With funding from the United Fund, 99 students participated in the Decatur County Camp Invention. Cunningham thanked North Decatur Elementary School teacher Linda Smith for her efforts in supporting STEM learning in the county.
Cunningham took a moment to remember two champions of the United Fund, David Miers and Jim Sturges, who both passed away in 2022.
“Both were dedicated and passionate about the United Fund community work and have been recognized in the past for their efforts,” Cunningham said. “Today, we acknowledge again their roles in the success of our organization for so many years. We will carry on the great work in honor of David and Jim.”
Cunningham listed almost 20 community organizations that partnered with the DCUF in 2022, asking a representative of each to stand for recognition as she read their names. She then awarded Our Hospice a plaque recognizing their work in 2022.
Cunningham then began unveiling the final 2022 campaign results, lining up board members behind bags containing numbers to announce the year’s DCUF fundraising tally of $654,026 against a goal of $540,000. She named the top corporate donors as Ag Production Enterprises, Delta Faucet, First Financial Bank and Honda Manufacturing of Indiana.
Six companies were recognized for contributing at least 10 percent above their previous year’s donation: City of Greensburg, Decatur County memorial Hospital, First Financial Bank, S&G Services, Koenig Equipment and Resonac Powdered Metals America.
Cunningham recognized departing board member Jayne McClelland for completing her six-year term on the board, and then Amy Bray conducted the vote for new board members.
Suzanne Horan awarded the Present President Plaque to Scott Wessler for his service in 2022 as the organization’s President of the Board.
After Wessler accepted his plaque, Cunningham announced First Financial Bank as the 2022 Company of the Year, presenting them with a plaque honoring their work.
For more information about the Decatur County United Fund, go to www.dcuf.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.