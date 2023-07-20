GREENSBURG - The 2023 Decatur County Fair Baby Show was held Saturday and the results follow.
TWINS
1st – Elliott and Carter Harmon Parents: Cara Swango and Trace Harmon
2nd – Caiden and Gypsie Frances Parents: Savannah Gast and Clayton Francis
GIRLS
0-3 MONTHS
1st – Payton Tichenor. Parents: Jerry and Bailey Tichenor
2nd – Brinlee Deaton. Parents: Josh Deaton and Heather Harvel
3rd – Olivia Crawley. Parents: Cheyenne Grider and Jared Crawley
3-6 MONTHS
1st – Mary Faye Crumpton. Parents: Chaela Martin and Tony Crumpton
2nd – Luna Rae Morris. Parents: Nancy Bebout and Kyle Morris
3rd – Haven Phelps. Parents: Jordan Adams and Aarik Phelps
6-9 MONTHS
1st – Harlee Moore. Parents: Kyle Moore and Tracey Stuckwisch
2nd – Breana McIntosh. Parents: Alexis Imel and Joshua McIntosh
3rd – Lochlynn Shonk. Parents: Fred and Gracie Shonk
9-12 MONTHS
1st – Ellie Marie Ennekin.g Parents: Nicole and Seth Enneking
2nd – Sadie Dopen. Parents: Sakias and Rebekah Dopen
3rd – Ivey Merritt. Parents: Abigail and Denton Merritt
12-15 MONTHS
1st – Livia Hollis Kane. Parents: Leah and Luke Kane
2nd - Ella Mozingo. Parents: Britany Campbell and Russell Mozingo
3rd – Liliana Wednesday Coffey. Parents: Jessica Stewart and Chris Coffey
15-18 MONTHS
1st – Addison Crawley. Parents: Cheyenne Grider and Jared Crawley
18-24 MONTHS
1st – Nora Hahn. Parents: Brianna and Michael Hahn
2nd – Paislee Anamae Morris. Parents: Nancy Bebout and Kyle Morris
3rd – Eva Roberson. Parents: Elizabeth and John Roberson
CUTEST LITTLE FARM GIRL
Eva Roberson. Parents: Elizabeth and John Roberson
BOYS
0-3 MONTHS
1st – Layne Maschino. Parents: Ben and Ayrika Maschino
2nd – Kashlee Ball. Parents: Marie Ball
3rd – Levi Bennett. Parents: Ali Boilanger and Sammy Bennett
3-6 MONTHS
1st – Elijah Herron. Parents: Jennifer Alford and Michael Herron
2nd – Arleo William Colin. Parents: Cassandra and Oliver Colin
3rd – Jason Bennett. Parents: John and Elizabeth Bennett
6-9 MONTHS
1st – Beau Fields. Parents: Carly Kessens and Bryce Fields
2nd – Grayson Johnson. Parents: Joe Johnson and Cheyenne Claire
3rd – Colin Eli Fox. Parents: John and Ashley Fox
9-12 MONTHS
1st – Jace William Allen. Parents: Nick and Robin Allen
2nd – Lux Graves. Parents: Kecia Boone and Andrew Graves
3rd – Maverick Stone Shorter. Parents: Emily and Luke Shorter
12-15 MONTHS
1st – Javier Hernandez. Parents: Sydney and Francisco Hernandez
2nd – Demetrius Wickard. Parents: Eve Wickard and Pedro Bayless
3rd – Archie Rogers. Parents: Shan and Emily Rogers
15-18 MONTHS
1st – Baylor McClary. Parents: Kara McClary
2nd – Granger Carpenter. Parents: Taylor Fasbinder and Ryan Carpenter
3rd – Milo Shafer. Parents: Cody Shafer and Megan Friend
18-24 MONTHS
1st – Jack Melton. Parents: Eric and Jaynne Melton
2nd – Wyatt Tichenor. Parents: Jerry and Bailey Tichenor
3rd – Weston Lugo. Parents: Skylar Gauck and Shane Lugo
CUTEST LITTLE FARMER
Luke Navarra. Parents: Matt and Morgan Navarra
