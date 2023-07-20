GREENSBURG - The 2023 Decatur County Fair Baby Show was held Saturday and the results follow.

TWINS

1st – Elliott and Carter Harmon Parents: Cara Swango and Trace Harmon

2nd – Caiden and Gypsie Frances Parents: Savannah Gast and Clayton Francis

GIRLS

0-3 MONTHS

1st – Payton Tichenor. Parents: Jerry and Bailey Tichenor

2nd – Brinlee Deaton. Parents: Josh Deaton and Heather Harvel

3rd – Olivia Crawley. Parents: Cheyenne Grider and Jared Crawley

3-6 MONTHS

1st – Mary Faye Crumpton. Parents: Chaela Martin and Tony Crumpton

2nd – Luna Rae Morris. Parents: Nancy Bebout and Kyle Morris

3rd – Haven Phelps. Parents: Jordan Adams and Aarik Phelps

6-9 MONTHS

1st – Harlee Moore. Parents: Kyle Moore and Tracey Stuckwisch

2nd – Breana McIntosh. Parents: Alexis Imel and Joshua McIntosh

3rd – Lochlynn Shonk. Parents: Fred and Gracie Shonk

9-12 MONTHS

1st – Ellie Marie Ennekin.g Parents: Nicole and Seth Enneking

2nd – Sadie Dopen. Parents: Sakias and Rebekah Dopen

3rd – Ivey Merritt. Parents: Abigail and Denton Merritt

12-15 MONTHS

1st – Livia Hollis Kane. Parents: Leah and Luke Kane

2nd - Ella Mozingo. Parents: Britany Campbell and Russell Mozingo

3rd – Liliana Wednesday Coffey. Parents: Jessica Stewart and Chris Coffey

15-18 MONTHS

1st – Addison Crawley. Parents: Cheyenne Grider and Jared Crawley

18-24 MONTHS

1st – Nora Hahn. Parents: Brianna and Michael Hahn

2nd – Paislee Anamae Morris. Parents: Nancy Bebout and Kyle Morris

3rd – Eva Roberson. Parents: Elizabeth and John Roberson

CUTEST LITTLE FARM GIRL

Eva Roberson. Parents: Elizabeth and John Roberson

BOYS

0-3 MONTHS

1st – Layne Maschino. Parents: Ben and Ayrika Maschino

2nd – Kashlee Ball. Parents: Marie Ball

3rd – Levi Bennett. Parents: Ali Boilanger and Sammy Bennett

3-6 MONTHS

1st – Elijah Herron. Parents: Jennifer Alford and Michael Herron

2nd – Arleo William Colin. Parents: Cassandra and Oliver Colin

3rd – Jason Bennett. Parents: John and Elizabeth Bennett

6-9 MONTHS

1st – Beau Fields. Parents: Carly Kessens and Bryce Fields

2nd – Grayson Johnson. Parents: Joe Johnson and Cheyenne Claire

3rd – Colin Eli Fox. Parents: John and Ashley Fox

9-12 MONTHS

1st – Jace William Allen. Parents: Nick and Robin Allen

2nd – Lux Graves. Parents: Kecia Boone and Andrew Graves

3rd – Maverick Stone Shorter. Parents: Emily and Luke Shorter

12-15 MONTHS

1st – Javier Hernandez. Parents: Sydney and Francisco Hernandez

2nd – Demetrius Wickard. Parents: Eve Wickard and Pedro Bayless

3rd – Archie Rogers. Parents: Shan and Emily Rogers

15-18 MONTHS

1st – Baylor McClary. Parents: Kara McClary

2nd – Granger Carpenter. Parents: Taylor Fasbinder and Ryan Carpenter

3rd – Milo Shafer. Parents: Cody Shafer and Megan Friend

18-24 MONTHS

1st – Jack Melton. Parents: Eric and Jaynne Melton

2nd – Wyatt Tichenor. Parents: Jerry and Bailey Tichenor

3rd – Weston Lugo. Parents: Skylar Gauck and Shane Lugo

CUTEST LITTLE FARMER

Luke Navarra. Parents: Matt and Morgan Navarra

- Information provided by the Decatur County Extension Office

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you