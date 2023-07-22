4H

Mother-Daughter:

1st – Arianna Thomas

2nd – Charlie Kramer

3rd – Ezekiel Dillon

4th – Laney Faris

Get of Sire:

1st – Ezekiel Dillon

2nd – Zander Dillon

3rd – Chloe Kramer

Product of Dam:

1st – Charlie Kramer

2nd – Ezekiel Dillon

3rd – Laney Faris

4th – Zander Dillon

Pygmy Goats – Junior Pygmy Wethers:

1st – Arianna Thomas

2nd – Chloe Kramer

Pygmy Goats – Senior Pygmy Wether:

1st – Reece Beaver

2nd – Timothy Pratt

3rd – Charlie Kramer

4th – Arianna Thomas

Pygmy Goats – Mother/Daughter:

1st – Timothy Pratt

2nd – Arianna Thomas

Pygmy Goats – Product of Dam:

1st – Timothy Pratt

Pygmy Goats – Senior Doe Pygmy 2 yr old to under 3:

1st – Timothy Pratt

2nd – Reece Beaver

Pygmy Goats – Senior Doe Pygmy 4 yr old & over:

1st – Timothy Pratt

2nd – Reece Beaver

3rd – Arianna Thomas

4th – Chloe Kramer

Pygmy Goats – Junior Doe Pygmy 3-6 months:

1st – Reece Beaver

2nd – Timothy Pratt

3rd – Arianna Thomas

GRAND CHAMPION PYGMY WETHER – REECE BEAVER

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION PYGMY WETHER – TIMOTHY PRATT

GRAND CHAMPION SENIOR PYGMY DOE – TIMOTHY PRATT

GRAND CHAMPION JUNIOR PYGMY DOE 3-6 MONTHS – REECE BEAVER

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION JUNIOR PYGMY DOE 3-6 MONTHS – TIMOTHY PRATT

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION JUNIOR PYGMY DOE 4 YR & OLDER – TIMOTHY PRATT

Junior Kid (Born April 1 to Present):

1st – Allison Bedel

2nd – Caitlin Bedel

Intermediate Kid (born March 1 to 31):

1st – Brooklynn Robbins

2nd – Ryleigh Denton

Senior Kid (born Jan 1 to Feb 28):

1st – Madelyn Bedel

1st – Rileigh Hash

1st – Reed Whipple

2nd – Laney Faris

2nd – Fletcher Hash

3rd – Allison Bedel

4th – Logan Bedel

Junior Yearling (Born May 1 to Dec 31 Previous Year – Never Fresh:

1st – Kennedy Sundal

Senior Yearling (Born on or Before Apr 30 of previous year and under 2 Yr of Age – Never Fresh:

1st – Laney Faris

2nd – Allison Bedel

3rd – Landon Bedel

4th – Logan Bedel

Milking Yearling (Under 2 Yr as of Day of Show):

1st – Caitlin Bedel

GRAND CHAMPION DAIRY SENIOR DOE – CAITLIN BEDEL

GRAND CHAMPION DAIRY JUNIOR DOE – LANEY FARIS

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION DAIRY JUNIOR DOE – BROOKLYNN ROBBINS

Milking Doe (2 yrs and under 3 yrs as of day of show):

1st – Brooklynn Robbins

1st – Rileigh Hash

Milking Doe (3 yrs and under 5 yrs as of day of show):

1st – Allison Bedel – RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION, DAIRY SENIOR DOE

1st – Brooklynn Robbins

2nd – Caitlin Bedel

3rd – Logan Bedel

Milking Doe (6 yrs and older as of day of show):

1st – Brayley Sundal

Dairy Wether:

1st – Logan Bedel

1st – Landon Bedel

1st – Cassidy Coomer – RESERVE BREED CHAMPION

1st – Nolan Hash

1st – Lacie Meak

1st – Clare Spreckelson

1st – Reed Whipple – BREED CHAMPION

2nd – Allison Bedel

2nd – Caitlin Bedel

2nd – Hensleigh Bedel

2nd – Ryleigh Denton

2nd – Josie Hartman

2nd – Levi Nobbe

2nd – Jasen Poe

3rd – Caitlin Bedel

3rd – Mason Kunz

3rd – Levi Nobbe

3rd – Brayley Sundal

4th – Hensleigh Bedel

4th – Josie Hartman

4th – Kennedy Sundal

5th – Tanner Koors

6th – Tanner Koors

Get of Sire (3 Does with Same Sire):

1st – Allison Bedel

Producer of Dam (2 Does with Same Sire):

1st – Logan Bedel

Mother and Daughter:

1st – Rileigh Hash

2nd – Caitlin Bedel

3rd – Logan Bedel

Beginner, Grades 3-5:

1st – Caitlin Bedel

2nd – Brooklynn Robbins

3rd – Landon Bedel

4th – Reed Whipple

5th – Tanner Koors

Intermediate, Grades 6-8:

1st – Allison Bedel

2nd – Josie Hartman

3rd – Caitlin Bedel

4th – Macie Leake

5th – Rileigh Hash

Senior, Grades 9-12:

1st – Logan Bedel

2nd – Allison Bedel

3rd – Mason Kunz

4th – Cassidy Coomer

Expert Showmanship:

1st – Laney Faris

2nd – Brayley Sundal

3rd – Logan Bedel

4th – Kennedy Sundal

