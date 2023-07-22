Mother-Daughter:
1st – Arianna Thomas
2nd – Charlie Kramer
3rd – Ezekiel Dillon
4th – Laney Faris
Get of Sire:
1st – Ezekiel Dillon
2nd – Zander Dillon
3rd – Chloe Kramer
Product of Dam:
1st – Charlie Kramer
2nd – Ezekiel Dillon
3rd – Laney Faris
4th – Zander Dillon
Pygmy Goats – Junior Pygmy Wethers:
1st – Arianna Thomas
2nd – Chloe Kramer
Pygmy Goats – Senior Pygmy Wether:
1st – Reece Beaver
2nd – Timothy Pratt
3rd – Charlie Kramer
4th – Arianna Thomas
Pygmy Goats – Mother/Daughter:
1st – Timothy Pratt
2nd – Arianna Thomas
Pygmy Goats – Product of Dam:
1st – Timothy Pratt
Pygmy Goats – Senior Doe Pygmy 2 yr old to under 3:
1st – Timothy Pratt
2nd – Reece Beaver
Pygmy Goats – Senior Doe Pygmy 4 yr old & over:
1st – Timothy Pratt
2nd – Reece Beaver
3rd – Arianna Thomas
4th – Chloe Kramer
Pygmy Goats – Junior Doe Pygmy 3-6 months:
1st – Reece Beaver
2nd – Timothy Pratt
3rd – Arianna Thomas
GRAND CHAMPION PYGMY WETHER – REECE BEAVER
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION PYGMY WETHER – TIMOTHY PRATT
GRAND CHAMPION SENIOR PYGMY DOE – TIMOTHY PRATT
GRAND CHAMPION JUNIOR PYGMY DOE 3-6 MONTHS – REECE BEAVER
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION JUNIOR PYGMY DOE 3-6 MONTHS – TIMOTHY PRATT
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION JUNIOR PYGMY DOE 4 YR & OLDER – TIMOTHY PRATT
Junior Kid (Born April 1 to Present):
1st – Allison Bedel
2nd – Caitlin Bedel
Intermediate Kid (born March 1 to 31):
1st – Brooklynn Robbins
2nd – Ryleigh Denton
Senior Kid (born Jan 1 to Feb 28):
1st – Madelyn Bedel
1st – Rileigh Hash
1st – Reed Whipple
2nd – Laney Faris
2nd – Fletcher Hash
3rd – Allison Bedel
4th – Logan Bedel
Junior Yearling (Born May 1 to Dec 31 Previous Year – Never Fresh:
1st – Kennedy Sundal
Senior Yearling (Born on or Before Apr 30 of previous year and under 2 Yr of Age – Never Fresh:
1st – Laney Faris
2nd – Allison Bedel
3rd – Landon Bedel
4th – Logan Bedel
Milking Yearling (Under 2 Yr as of Day of Show):
1st – Caitlin Bedel
GRAND CHAMPION DAIRY SENIOR DOE – CAITLIN BEDEL
GRAND CHAMPION DAIRY JUNIOR DOE – LANEY FARIS
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION DAIRY JUNIOR DOE – BROOKLYNN ROBBINS
Milking Doe (2 yrs and under 3 yrs as of day of show):
1st – Brooklynn Robbins
1st – Rileigh Hash
Milking Doe (3 yrs and under 5 yrs as of day of show):
1st – Allison Bedel – RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION, DAIRY SENIOR DOE
1st – Brooklynn Robbins
2nd – Caitlin Bedel
3rd – Logan Bedel
Milking Doe (6 yrs and older as of day of show):
1st – Brayley Sundal
Dairy Wether:
1st – Logan Bedel
1st – Landon Bedel
1st – Cassidy Coomer – RESERVE BREED CHAMPION
1st – Nolan Hash
1st – Lacie Meak
1st – Clare Spreckelson
1st – Reed Whipple – BREED CHAMPION
2nd – Allison Bedel
2nd – Caitlin Bedel
2nd – Hensleigh Bedel
2nd – Ryleigh Denton
2nd – Josie Hartman
2nd – Levi Nobbe
2nd – Jasen Poe
3rd – Caitlin Bedel
3rd – Mason Kunz
3rd – Levi Nobbe
3rd – Brayley Sundal
4th – Hensleigh Bedel
4th – Josie Hartman
4th – Kennedy Sundal
5th – Tanner Koors
6th – Tanner Koors
Get of Sire (3 Does with Same Sire):
1st – Allison Bedel
Producer of Dam (2 Does with Same Sire):
1st – Logan Bedel
Mother and Daughter:
1st – Rileigh Hash
2nd – Caitlin Bedel
3rd – Logan Bedel
Beginner, Grades 3-5:
1st – Caitlin Bedel
2nd – Brooklynn Robbins
3rd – Landon Bedel
4th – Reed Whipple
5th – Tanner Koors
Intermediate, Grades 6-8:
1st – Allison Bedel
2nd – Josie Hartman
3rd – Caitlin Bedel
4th – Macie Leake
5th – Rileigh Hash
Senior, Grades 9-12:
1st – Logan Bedel
2nd – Allison Bedel
3rd – Mason Kunz
4th – Cassidy Coomer
Expert Showmanship:
1st – Laney Faris
2nd – Brayley Sundal
3rd – Logan Bedel
4th – Kennedy Sundal
