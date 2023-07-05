FAMILY ARTS EXHIBITS
FARM and HOME CENTER
ENTRY AND JUDGING
ENTRY DATES AND TIMES—ALL JUDGING BEGINS AT NOON
CRAFTS: EARLY ENTRY is from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 12
ENTRY: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 13
CATEGORIES: Crafts, Crocheting, Knitting, Needlework, Antiques, Quilts, Other Quilted Items, Sewing, Ceramics, Woodworking, Diamond Art
PHOTOGRAPHY:
EARLY ENTRY is 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 12
ENTRY: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 13
(Refer to page 11 of the fair book for all rules and size requirements.)
SHOWING YOUR TALENTS:
ENTRY is 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 13
Creative Activities and Crafts made by people with adaptive needs and nursing home residents.
ART SHOW SPONSORED BY ART ON THE SQUARE:
ENTRY is 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 13
FLOWERS and GARDEN:
Friday, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. July 14
Judging at noon.
Cut Flowers, Arrangements, Plants, and Garden produce.
FOOD PRESERVATION:
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 14
Judging at noon.
Canned/preserved products and jelly/jam.
Must include canning directions/procedures you used to can product (recipe).
PIE CONTEST:
10 a.m. to noon Monday, July 17
Judging at 1 p.m.
Enter your best pie from the listed categories, with a homemade crust. Must turn in recipe for pie and crust with entry.
OPEN CLASS GENERAL RULES
Please review each category for special rules pertaining to that category.
1. Entries in the Open Class are limited to all legal, CURRENT RESIDENTS OF DECATUR COUNTY and DECATUR COUNTY EXTENSION HOMEMAKER MEMBERS.
2. In each category there will be a Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion award, if merited. These will be chosen from among the First Place winners from each category and/or class. The judge’s decision is final. Questions or concerns can be directed to Christopher Fogle, Health and Human Sciences Educator, at 812-663-8388.
3. The Decatur County Fair and all its employees, agents, Decatur County Commissioners, committee members, judges, or agencies cannot be held responsible for accidents, injury or loss of personal property relating to the Decatur County Fair.
4. NO EXHIBIT MAY HAVE BEEN EXHIBITED AT THE DECATUR COUNTY 4-H FAIR BEFORE. All exhibits must have been created and finished within the past 12 MONTHS unless otherwise stated in the rules for that Category (ex: quilts
and large afghans.) If an exhibit is deemed to have been shown at this fair previously, it will be dismissed and not allowed to be shown or judged. Photos of all entries are taken each year.
5. All photographs entered must have been taken within the past 12 months (Aug. 2022 to July 2023, unless otherwise stated) and must not have been entered previously.
6. Must be a Decatur County resident or Decatur County Extension Homemaker member to enter.
7. PHOTOS MUST BE 5” X 7”, MATTED TO NO LARGER THAN 8” X 10”.
8. All exhibits should be entered ready to be shown and/or used as intended.
9. All Food Preservation and Pie Contest exhibits must include a recipe card with detailed instructions, neatly written, with the exhibit. The entrant’s name must be on the back of the recipe card. Canned and preserved products must be labeled with contents and date canned, 1-year old maximum. They must follow current USDA canning/preserving methods, and must be canned in jars sold for the purpose of canning.
7. ENTRANTS— PLEASE HAVE YOUR RECIPES PRINTED OUT AHEAD OF TIME AND BRING TO JUDGING WITH YOU. There are special recipe cards available at the Extension Office that you may pick up to use, if desired. It is not required to use this card. You may also use the page in the back of this booklet.
8. Entries entered late may be exhibited, but will not be eligible for judging or placing.
Additional rules are listed with these categories.
Canned and preserved items must also have detailed recipe and instructions with them, and they must follow CURRENT USDA canning/preserving methods, and must be canned in jars sold for canning.
Entrants—Please copy your recipes ahead of time, write your name on the back and bring in with your exhibit.
9. Those wishing to make an entry into the Home and Family Arts Dept. at the State Fair should contact the Indiana State Fair Entry Department at 317-927-7515 for entry information, or contact the Decatur County Extension office at 812-663-8388. Entry form and fee are due by July 1st. Entries to State Fair do not have to have been exhibited at a county fair. Decatur County does not pay for or make entries of any open class exhibits for the State Fair. Anyone who pays the entry fee and submits the appropriate forms in a timely fashion may exhibit at the State Fair.
ALL CRAFTS
EARLY ENTRY is from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 12
ENTRY: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 13
CRAFTS
Only ONE entry per class, per person.
Class 1—Door Décor/Wreaths
Class 2—Holiday Decorations (excludes Christmas)
Class 3—Christmas—Ornaments
Class 4—Christmas— Other
Class 5—Jigsaw puzzles—the actual puzzle—seal the back of the puzzle with wide tape or puzzle glue.
Class 6—Other Craft
CROCHETING
Class 1—Afghans
Class 2—Doilies
Class 3—Wearable items (children and adult)
Class 4—Other crocheted items
KNITTING
Class 1—Afghans
Class 2—Other knitted items
NEEDLEWORK
Class 1—Hand-embroidered items
Class 2—Counted Cross Stitch
Class 3—Other needlework
CERAMICS
Class 1—Set of ceramic items you have made (up to 5 items)
Class 2—Small ceramic item—under 12 inches
Class 3—Large ceramic item—12 to 20 inches
QUILTS
Quilts must not have been shown previously at the Decatur County Fair.
Class 1—Appliquéd, cross-stitched, or embroidered, hand-quilted
Class 2—Appliquéd, cross-stitched, or embroidered, machine-quilted
Class 3—Pieced, made by entrant, hand-quilted.
Class 4—Pieced, made by entrant, machine-quilted
Class 5—Mixed technique quilt, completely constructed and quilted by entrant.
Class 6—Mixed technique quilt, completely constructed by entrant, machine-quilted.
OTHER QUILTED ITEMS
Class 1—Baby Quilts (45” x 60” or smaller), hand- quilted by entrant.
Class 2—Baby Quilts (45” by 60” or smaller), machine-quilted by entrant or other.
Class 3—Wall Hangings—must have a rod or pocket permanently secured or sewn in for hanging, hand or machine-quilted.
Class 5—Other quilted items
SEWING
Only one entry per class, per person.
Sewing items are judged on TECHNIQUE and NEATNESS.
Class 1—Wearable items (children and adult)
Class 2—Other sewn items
DIAMOND ART
Only one entry per person. Must have been created and finished within the past year (July 2022-July 2023)
Have picture displayed in a suitable frame.
Class 1—Child (ages 8-12)
Class 2—Young Adult (age 12-17)
Class 3—Adults (age 18 and older)
WOODWORKING
Item must be made by the entrant, except for “refinished old wood item” which must be refinished by entrant. If item is large and cannot fit in a locked case, entry of the item is at your own risk. We do our best to keep entries secure.
(The Decatur County Fair and all its employees, agents, Decatur County Commissioners, committee members, judges, or agencies cannot be held responsible for accidents, injury or loss of personal property relating to the Decatur County Fair.)
Class 1—Furniture
Class 2—Wooden toys
Class 3—Decorative handmade wood item
Class 4—Woodcarving
Class 5—Refinished old wood item
ANTIQUES
RULES:
1. Antique items must be 50 years of age or older.
2. Exhibitors are limited to one entry in each CLASS.
3. The exhibitor of the antique MUST be the OWNER of that antique.
4. Reasonable care to protect and ensure the safety of entered articles will be taken, but the Fair Committee Decatur County Commissioners or Extension Office will in no way be held responsible for and loss, theft, breakage, or damage that may occur.
5. Items must NOT have been exhibited in previous years.
6. Exhibitor MUST include a 3 x 5 card with a description and history of the item being exhibited, how it was acquired, etc.
7. Display should be no larger than 22” x 28”
Class 1—An antique book (1 book)
A.) Family
B.) Old Family Bible
C.) Antique cookbook
D.) Other antique book
Class 2— Cookie Cutter (1 only, not a collection)
Class 3— Antique toy (1 only)
Class 4— Crocks (no taller than 20 inches)
Class 5—Costume Jewelry (6 pieces or less—displayed appropriately)
Class 6—Antique quilt
Class 7—Decatur County item (anything that specifically mentions “Decatur County”, can include Greensburg or any Decatur County Community name on it). Must be located in Decatur County, size of display 18 x 18 inches
or less in size.
Class 8— A unique antique
SHOWING YOUR TALENTS
ENTRY is 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 13
RULES:
1. This category is open to any persons with adaptive needs and nursing home residents. Open to all ages.
2. Entry must have been created by the exhibitor within the past 12 months. These can be crafts created in the nursing home or adaptive need setting. All items must be created by persons with adaptive care needs and nursing home residents.
ART ON THE SQUARE GALLERY
ART SHOW
ENTRY DATE IS JULY 13, 2023 at 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Questions? Call Art on the Square at 812-663-8600.
RULES:
1. Only 2-dimensional art will be accepted.
2. Exhibitor must be a Decatur County Resident
3. Art work must be framed with hanging hardware or mounted or matted (for binder clips)
4. Art work should not have been shown previously at the Fair.
5. Limit of 5 entries per artist.
6. $1.50 entry fee per artwork entered.
7. Classes include:
A) Preschool-Kindergarten
B) Grades 1-2
C) Grades 3-5
D) Grades 6-8
E) Grades 9-12
F) Adult
G) Professional
PHOTOGRAPHY
ENTRY: 9:30 am to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 13
RULES:
1. **Photographs must be 5” x 7” in size and must be matted to no larger than 8” x 10”. This is a FIRM rule—no other sizes will be accepted.**
2. There will be NO hanging hardware on the matted photo.
3. Photographs must have been taken by the exhibitor within the past 12 months. If we determine the photo has been exhibited previously, we have the right to not judge the photo. (We have pictures take of entries from previous
years.)
3. Exhibitor’s name and class entered are to be on the back of the photo entry.
4. Only ONE ENTRY PER PERSON, PER CLASS.
5. NO PROFESSIONAL PHOTOGRAPHERS—If you make money taking/selling photos you may not enter.
Class 1— Landscape—Black and White
Class 2— Landscape—Color
Class 3—Flowers—Black and White
Class 4—Flowers—Color
Class 5— Babies up to 1 Year of Age—Black and White
Class 6— Babies up to 1 Year of Age—Color
Class 7—People—Black and White
Class 8—People—Color
Class 9—Animals—Black and White
Class 10—Animals—Color
Class 11—Other photographs—Black and White
Class 12—Other photographs—Color
FLOWERS and GARDEN
Entry: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 14
Judging at noon for Flowers/Plants, Garden and Food Preservation
RULES:
1. Flowers and plants must be grown by the exhibitor showing the flowers.
2. Non-flowering plants must have been in the exhibitor’s possession for at least 3 months; flowering plants must have been in the exhibitor’s possession for at least 6 weeks. NO artificial flowers may be used.
3. Queen Anne’s lace is permitted in Class 5, Roadside Beauty only.
4. Exhibitors are permitted to care for their own plants and flowers. Volunteers will try to water and care for plants and flowers as time permits.
FLOWER ARRANGEMENTS
Class 1—Zinnias
Class 2—Marigolds
Class 3—Roses
Class 4—Garden flower arrangement, adult, age 18 & up
Class 5—Garden flower arrangement, ages 8-17
Class 6—Miniature arrangement—fresh in appropriate size container. Container must be 6 inches or less in size.
Class 7—Roadside Beauty (flowers and greenery from the roadside, field or woods, may include Queen Anne’s Lace.)
HORTICULTURAL SPECIMEN
Single flower/leaf in vase.
Class 1—Hydrangeas
Class 2—Gladioli
Class 3— Lilies—Day Lily
Class 4— Other Lilies
Class 5—Foliage leaf (single leaf in vase)
Class 6—Sunflower
Class 7—Roses
PLANTS
Class 1—Blooming Plants—plant grown predominately for its bloom; MUST be blooming. Plant may be an indoor or outdoor plant.
A.) Outdoor plant, must be blooming
B.) Indoor plant, must be blooming
Class 2—Foliage Plants—plant grown predominately for its foliage.
Class 3—Succulents (cactus, etc.)
Class 4—Patio Pot (blooming flowers such as geranium, petunias, filler plants, etc. grown for patio, 18” x 18” container or smaller)
Class 5—Fairy Gardens (18” x 18” or less, any shape)
Class 6—Potted herb plant
GARDEN
ADDITIONAL RULES:
1. Classes 1—10 should be exhibited on disposable plates
2. All produce exhibited must be home-grown by exhibitor
Class 1—Beans, green snap, 12 pods on a plate
Class 2—Potatoes, 5 on a plate
Class 3—Onions, 5 on a plate—leave 3” stem & trim root end
Class 4—Tomatoes, ripe or green, 5 on a plate
Class 5—Squash, 1 on a plate
Class 6—Head of Cabbage, leave outer leaves on
Class 7—Cucumber, 3 on a plate
Class 8—Peppers, any kind, 3 on a plate
Class 9—Market Basket (pretty display in basket or container with 5 to 8 varieties grown in your garden—18-inch or smaller basket/container)
FOOD PRESERVATION
Entry: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 14
Judging: noon
RULES:
1. Exhibit must be in standard quart or pint canning jars in good condition. Jars must be free of nicks and cracks, and have manufacturer’s name on the side of the jar.
2. Jar must be clean.
3. Jars should be filled to appropriate level in jar, as per USDA recommended procedure.
4. Jars should be properly labeled with name and date item was canned.
5. Product must have been canned within the past 12 months.
6. Detailed recipe and instructions with canning method used must be included with entry (name on back of recipe)
7. Canned products must be canned using USDA recommended procedures, and must be canned in canning jars sold for canning.
CANNING
Class 1—Jar of fruit
Class 2—Jar of vegetable
Class 3—Pickles
Class 4—Relish
Class 5—Other (including products such as beets, cauliflower, catsup, salsa, pie filling, soups, meats, etc.)
JELLY
Class 1—Homemade jelly
Class 2—Homemade jam
PIE CONTEST
Food entries follow State Fair Food Safety Regulations.
PIE ENTRY is Monday, July 17, 2023
From 10 a.m. to noon.
Judging starts at 1 p.m.
1. All entries must be accompanied by an accurate and complete recipe, including pie crust recipe.
2. On recipe card, include Class you are entering, baking time and temperature, ingredients, measurements and step-by-step instructions.
3. Include name on back of recipe.
4. Only ONE entry per entrant in each Class.
5. PIES ARE TO BE EXHIBITED IN DISPOSABLE PIE TINS.
6. NO purchased pie crusts.
7. One piece will be removed from the pie for judging and display. The remainder of the pie will be taken home by the entrant. Photos will be taken of the pies.
8. NO entry must need refrigeration.
FOOD SAFETY REGULATIONS:
1. “Filling, frosting, glazing, pie filling and meringue, whether uncooked or cooked, are not permitted to contain cream cheese, whipped cream, sour cream, unpasteurized milk or eggs/egg whites (only pasteurized eggs or eggs cooked to 160°F before use, may be used).
2. Home-canned fruits are NOT permitted in products entered in Open Class.
3. Contestants should carefully wash hands and make sure their hands do not have any open cuts before preparing foods.
4. When possible, baked products should be transported and stored in chilled coolers (41°F).
PIES
Class 1—Apple
Class 2—Berry (blueberry, blackberry, strawberry, raspberry, gooseberry, etc.)
Class 3—Cherry
Class 4—Peach
Class 5—Pecan
Class 6—Honey
Class 7—Brownie/Fudge/Cookie-type pie
OPEN CLASS PROJECT PICKUP
Open class projects entered into the Decatur County Fair are to be picked up on Wednesday evening, July 19, 2023 at the Farm and Home Building, between 7 and 9 p.m., and on Thursday morning from 9 a.m. to noon. If you need to pick up your project early, on Tuesday, July 18, please call the Extension Office at 812-663-8388.
Please sign your projects out when picking them up by signing your original entry form at the sign–out tables.
This will ensure that no projects are forgotten. If you cannot pick up your project, please try to have someone pick it up for you. Anything left over will be brought to the Extension office and can be picked up there. Projects not picked up in a timely manner will be disposed of.
Art-on-the-Square projects may be picked up at the same time.
2023 DECATUR COUNTY FAIR BABY SHOW
Sponsored by the Extension Homemakers
8:30 a.m. Saturday, July 15
Farm and Home Building
Rules and registration forms for the 2023 Baby Show will be available at the Extension office (across from the Fairgrounds) on June 1, 2023. Babies must be residents of Decatur County. Entry age is 0 to 24 months. Entry fee is $5 if entered by July 7. After that, the late entry fee is $10.
This year, the “Class 8 special category” is “Cutest Little Farmer”/Cutest Little Farm Girl.
OPEN CLASS ENTRY FORM
2023 DECATUR COUNTY FAIR
Name: _____________________________________________ Phone No. _______________
Are you an Extension Homemaker? (circle one) YES NO
If you are an Extension Homemaker, what club do you belong to: ____________________________________________________________________________
YOU MUST BE A DECATUR COUNTY RESIDENT TO ENTER THE DECATUR COUNTY OPEN CLASS (We reserve the right to ask for proof of residency, if questioned.)
Item Description Category Class_______
1. _______________________________________________________________________
2. ________________________________________________________________________
3. ________________________________________________________________________
4. ________________________________________________________________________
5. ________________________________________________________________________
6. ________________________________________________________________________
7. ________________________________________________________________________
8. ________________________________________________________________________
Please include all entries that you plan to bring. You may mark off any on entry day that you do not bring with you, or you may add projects that were not on the list. This will help us be prepared for entries and judging and keep our entry line moving on entry day. Additional forms are available at the Extension Office (812-663-8388).
PICK-UP time for projects is 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, and 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 19 in the Farm and Home Building.
PROJECT PICK-UP SIGN OUT – JULY 18-19, 2023. Please check to be sure you have picked up all of the projects that you entered.
Name: _____________________________________________________________________
Date: ______________________________________________________________________
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.