SHOWMANSHIP:

Novice

1st – Penelope Martin

2nd – Ava Jolee Hackman

3rd – Trevor Quinn

GRAND CHAMPION – PENELOPE MARTIN

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – AVA JOLEE HACKMAN

Junior

1st – Hadley Meyer

2nd – Olivia Schwering

3rd – Ezekiel Dillon

4th – Kambree Stelton

5th – Tanner Koors

GRAND CHAMPION – HADLEY MEYER

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – OLIVIA SCHWERING

Intermediate

1st – Madelyn Bedel

2nd – Mackenzie Schwering

3rd – Jenna Meyer

4th – Anna Marie Hackman

5th – Alivia Weber

6th – Lukas Stelton

7th-tied – Lydia Rennekamp

7th-tied – Jessica Gauck

GRAND CHAMPION – MADELYN BEDEL

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – MACKENZIE SCHWERING

Senior

1st – Victoria Gauck

2nd – Elaina Weber

GRAND CHAMPION – VICTORIA GAUCK

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – ELAINA WEBER

Master

1st – Paige Gauck

GRAND CHAMPION – PAIGE GAUCK

AMBASSADOR:

Novice

1st – Ava Jolee Hackman

2nd – Trevor Quinn

3rd – Maci Blankenship

GRAND CHAMPION – AVA JOLEE HACKMAN

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – TREVOR QUINN

Junior

1st – Hadley Meyer

2nd – Olivia Schwering

3rd – Kambree Stelton

GRAND CHAMPION – HADLEY MEYER

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – OLIVIA SCHWERING

Intermediate

1st – Madelyn Bedel

2nd – Jenna Meyer

3rd – Mackenzie Schwering

GRAND CHAMPION – MADELYN BEDEL

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – JENNA MEYER

Senior

1st – Elaina Weber

2nd – Victoria Gauck

GRAND CHAMPION – ELAINA WEBER

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – VICTORIA GAUCK

Master

1st – Paige Gauck

GRAND CHAMPION – PAIGE GAUCK

POSTERS:

Level 1 Beginner, Grades 3-5

1st – Kambree Stelton

2nd – Olivia Schwering

3rd – Zander Dillon

GRAND CHAMPION – KAMBREE STELTON

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – OLIVIA SCHWERING

Level 2 Intermediate, Grades 6-8

1st – Lukas Stelton

2nd – Mackenzie Schwering

3rd – Ezekiel Dillon

GRAND CHAMPION – LUKAS STELTON

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – MACKENZIE SCHWERING

Level 3 Advanced, Grades 9-12

1st – Ava Hatton

GRAND CHAMPION – AVA HATTON

ILLUSTRATED TALK:

Level 1 Beginner, Grades 3-5

1st – Olivia Schwering

GRAND CHAMPION – Olivia Schwering

Level 3 Advanced, Grades 9-12

1st – Ava Hatton

GRAND CHAMPION – Ava Hatton

MEAT PEN RABBITS:

1st – Paige Gauck

2nd – Ava Hatton

3rd – Victoria Gauck

SINGLE FRYERS:

1st – Paige Gauck

2nd – Ava Hatton

3rd – Victoria Gauck

BREEDING SHOW:

Californian

Best of Breed – Victoria Gauck

Best Opposite of Breed – Paige Gauck

Champagne D’Argent

Best of Breed – Ezekiel Dillon

Cinnamon

Best of Breed – Tessa Moeller

Best of Opposite of Breed – Tessa Moeller

Dutch

Best of Breed – Ezekiel Dillon

Flemish Giant

Best of Breed – Mackenzie Schwering

Florida White

Best of Breed – Madalyn Bedel

Best of Opposite Breed – Justin Bedel

Harlequin

Best of Breed – David Moore

Best of Opposite Breed – David Moore

Havana

Best of Breed – Penelope Martin

Holland Lop

Best of Breed – Ava Hatton

Mini Lop

Best of Breed – Anna Marie Hackman

Best Opposite of Breed – Zander Dillon

Mini Rex

Best of Breed – Olivia Schwering

Best Opposite of Breed – Tanner Koors

Mini Satin

Best of Breed – Madalyn Bedel

Netherland Dwarf

Best of Breed – Kevin Moore

Best Opposite of Breed – Jessica Gauck

New Zealand

Best of Breed – Jessica Gauck

Best Opposite of Breed – Paige Gauck

Polish

Best of Breed – Jessica Gauck

Best Opposite of Breed – Keely Paven

Rex

Best of Breed – Chase Moeller

Best Opposite of Breed – Jacob Moeller

Satin

Best of Breed – Ezekiel Dillon

Best Opposite of Breed – Zander Dillon

Silver Fox

Best of Breed – Mackenzie Schwering

Best Opposite of Breed – Mackenzie Schwering

Tan

Best of Breed – Ava Jolee Hackman

Best Opposite of Breed – Jenna Meyer

BEST OF SHOW SELECTION:

Best of Show – Jessica Gauck

Reserve of Show – Anna Marie Hackman

