SHOWMANSHIP:
Novice
1st – Penelope Martin
2nd – Ava Jolee Hackman
3rd – Trevor Quinn
GRAND CHAMPION – PENELOPE MARTIN
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – AVA JOLEE HACKMAN
Junior
1st – Hadley Meyer
2nd – Olivia Schwering
3rd – Ezekiel Dillon
4th – Kambree Stelton
5th – Tanner Koors
GRAND CHAMPION – HADLEY MEYER
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – OLIVIA SCHWERING
Intermediate
1st – Madelyn Bedel
2nd – Mackenzie Schwering
3rd – Jenna Meyer
4th – Anna Marie Hackman
5th – Alivia Weber
6th – Lukas Stelton
7th-tied – Lydia Rennekamp
7th-tied – Jessica Gauck
GRAND CHAMPION – MADELYN BEDEL
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – MACKENZIE SCHWERING
Senior
1st – Victoria Gauck
2nd – Elaina Weber
GRAND CHAMPION – VICTORIA GAUCK
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – ELAINA WEBER
Master
1st – Paige Gauck
GRAND CHAMPION – PAIGE GAUCK
AMBASSADOR:
Novice
1st – Ava Jolee Hackman
2nd – Trevor Quinn
3rd – Maci Blankenship
GRAND CHAMPION – AVA JOLEE HACKMAN
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – TREVOR QUINN
Junior
1st – Hadley Meyer
2nd – Olivia Schwering
3rd – Kambree Stelton
GRAND CHAMPION – HADLEY MEYER
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – OLIVIA SCHWERING
Intermediate
1st – Madelyn Bedel
2nd – Jenna Meyer
3rd – Mackenzie Schwering
GRAND CHAMPION – MADELYN BEDEL
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – JENNA MEYER
Senior
1st – Elaina Weber
2nd – Victoria Gauck
GRAND CHAMPION – ELAINA WEBER
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – VICTORIA GAUCK
Master
1st – Paige Gauck
GRAND CHAMPION – PAIGE GAUCK
POSTERS:
Level 1 Beginner, Grades 3-5
1st – Kambree Stelton
2nd – Olivia Schwering
3rd – Zander Dillon
GRAND CHAMPION – KAMBREE STELTON
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – OLIVIA SCHWERING
Level 2 Intermediate, Grades 6-8
1st – Lukas Stelton
2nd – Mackenzie Schwering
3rd – Ezekiel Dillon
GRAND CHAMPION – LUKAS STELTON
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – MACKENZIE SCHWERING
Level 3 Advanced, Grades 9-12
1st – Ava Hatton
GRAND CHAMPION – AVA HATTON
ILLUSTRATED TALK:
Level 1 Beginner, Grades 3-5
1st – Olivia Schwering
GRAND CHAMPION – Olivia Schwering
Level 3 Advanced, Grades 9-12
1st – Ava Hatton
GRAND CHAMPION – Ava Hatton
MEAT PEN RABBITS:
1st – Paige Gauck
2nd – Ava Hatton
3rd – Victoria Gauck
SINGLE FRYERS:
1st – Paige Gauck
2nd – Ava Hatton
3rd – Victoria Gauck
BREEDING SHOW:
Californian
Best of Breed – Victoria Gauck
Best Opposite of Breed – Paige Gauck
Champagne D’Argent
Best of Breed – Ezekiel Dillon
Cinnamon
Best of Breed – Tessa Moeller
Best of Opposite of Breed – Tessa Moeller
Dutch
Best of Breed – Ezekiel Dillon
Flemish Giant
Best of Breed – Mackenzie Schwering
Florida White
Best of Breed – Madalyn Bedel
Best of Opposite Breed – Justin Bedel
Harlequin
Best of Breed – David Moore
Best of Opposite Breed – David Moore
Havana
Best of Breed – Penelope Martin
Holland Lop
Best of Breed – Ava Hatton
Mini Lop
Best of Breed – Anna Marie Hackman
Best Opposite of Breed – Zander Dillon
Mini Rex
Best of Breed – Olivia Schwering
Best Opposite of Breed – Tanner Koors
Mini Satin
Best of Breed – Madalyn Bedel
Netherland Dwarf
Best of Breed – Kevin Moore
Best Opposite of Breed – Jessica Gauck
New Zealand
Best of Breed – Jessica Gauck
Best Opposite of Breed – Paige Gauck
Polish
Best of Breed – Jessica Gauck
Best Opposite of Breed – Keely Paven
Rex
Best of Breed – Chase Moeller
Best Opposite of Breed – Jacob Moeller
Satin
Best of Breed – Ezekiel Dillon
Best Opposite of Breed – Zander Dillon
Silver Fox
Best of Breed – Mackenzie Schwering
Best Opposite of Breed – Mackenzie Schwering
Tan
Best of Breed – Ava Jolee Hackman
Best Opposite of Breed – Jenna Meyer
BEST OF SHOW SELECTION:
Best of Show – Jessica Gauck
Reserve of Show – Anna Marie Hackman
