HALTER
Junior Halter (Grades 3-5)
1st – Sarah Fogg
2nd – Raelyn Haley
Intermediate Halter (Grades 6-8)
1st – Jenna Meyer
2nd – Sarah Fogg
3rd – Alaina Hostetler
Senior Halter (Grades 9-12)
1st – Hope Barker
2nd – Arden Muckerheide
3rd – Jenna Meyer
Expert Halter
1st – Hope Barker
2nd – Irene Moore
3rd – Addie Gauck
SHOWMANSHIP
Junior Showmanship (Grades 3-5)
1st – Jackson Stevens
2nd – Mason Baute
3rd – Sarah Fogg
Champion Junior Showmanship: Jackson Stevens
Reserve Champion Junior Showmanship: Mason Baute
Intermediate Showmanship (Grades 6-8)
1st – Jackson Stevens
2nd – Madison Smith
3rd – Jenna Meyer
Champion Intermediate Showmanship: Jackson Stevens
Reserve Champion Intermediate Showmanship: Madison Smith
Senior Showmanship (Grades 9-12)
1st – Jackson Stevens
2nd – Leah Baute
3rd – Irene Moore
Champion Senior Showmanship: Jackson Stevens
Reserve Champion Senior Showmanship: Leah Baute
Expert Showmanship
1st – Hope Barker
2nd – Maddie Brewsaugh
3rd – Jackson Stevens
Champion Expert Showmanship: Hope Barker
Reserve Champion Expert Showmanship: Maddie Brewsaugh
BREEDING EWES
Class 1: Dorper Yearling Ewes
1st – Irene Moore
2nd – Irene Moore
Class 2: Dorper Fall Ewe Lambs
1st – Irene Moore
Class 3: Dorper Spring Ewe Lambs
1st – Irene Moore
Champion Dorper Ewe: Irene Moore
Reserve Champion Dorper Ewe: Irene Moore
Champion County Born & Bred Dorper Ewe: Irene Moore
Reserve Champion County Born & Bred Dorper Ewe: Irene Moore
Class 4: Dorset Advantage Ewe
1st – Jackson Stevens
Champion Dorset Advantage Ewe: Jackson Stevens
Class 5: Dorset Slick Shorn Ewe
1st – Arden Muckerheide
Champion Dorset Slick Shorn Ewe: Arden Muckerheide
Class 6: Hampshire Ewe
1st – Maddie Brewsaugh
Champion Hampshire Ewe: Maddie Brewsaugh
Champion County Born & Bred Hampshire Ewe: Maddie Brewsaugh
Class 7: Katahdin Ewe
1st – Raelyn Haley
Champion Katahdin Ewe: Raelyn Haley
Champion County Born & Bred Ewe: Raelyn Haley
Class 8: Southdown Yearling Ewes
1st – Hope Barker
Class 9: Southdown Fall Ewe Lambs
1st – Hope Barker
Class 10: Southdown Spring Ewe Lambs
1st – Hope Barker
Champion Southdown Ewe: Hope Barker
Reserve Champion Southdown Ewe: Hope Barker
Class 11: Texel Yearling Ewe
1st – Ryan Rutherford
Class 12: Texel Fall Ewe Lamb
1st – Carter Rutherford
Class 13: Texel Spring Ewe Lamb
1st – Sarah Fogg
Champion Texel Ewe: Ryan Rutherford
Reserve Champion Texel Ewe: Sarah Fogg
Champion County Born & Bred Texel Ewe: Ryan Rutherford
Reserve Champion County Born & Bred Texel Ewe: Sarah Fogg
Class 14: Commercial Black Face Fall Ewe Lamb
1st – Tensley Brewsaugh
Class 15: Commercial Black Face Spring Ewe Lamb
1st – Mason Baute
2nd – Addie Gauck
Champion Commercial Black Face Ewe Lamb: Tensley Brewsaugh
Reserve Champion Commercial Black Face Ewe Lamb: Mason Baute
Champion County Born & Bred Black Face Ewe Lamb: Tensley Brewsaugh
Class 16: Commercial White Face Spring Ewe Lamb
1st – Alaina Hostetler
Champion Commercial White Face Ewe Lamb: Alaina Hostetler
GRAND CHAMPION EWE: MADDIE BREWSAUGH
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION EWE: HOPE BARKER
GRAND CHAMPION COUNTY BORN & BRED EWE: MADDIE BREWSAUGH
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION COUNTY BORN & BRED EWE: IRENE MOORE
MARKET LAMBS
Class 1: Dorper
1st – Irene Moore
Champion Dorper Market Lamb: Irene Moore
Champion County Born & Bred Dorper Market Lamb: Irene Moore
Class 2: Hampshire
1st – Jackson Stevens
2nd – Hope Barker
3rd – Sarah Fogg
4th – Mason Smith
5th – Anna Marie Hackman
Champion Hampshire Market Lamb: Jackson Stevens
Reserve Champion Hampshire Market Lamb: Hope Barker
Class 3: Katahdin Market Lamb
1st – Miley Gilbreath
2nd – Miley Gilbreath
Champion Katahdin Market Lamb: Miley Gilbreath
Reserve Champion Katahdin Market Lamb: Miley Gilbreath
Class 4: Natural Color Market Lamb
1st – Maddie Brewsaugh
2nd – Jenna Meyer
Champion Natural Color Market Lamb: Maddie Brewsaugh
Reserve Champion Natural Color Market Lamb: Jenna Meyer
Class 5: Oxford Market Lamb
1st – Tensley Brewsaugh
Champion Oxford Market Lamb: Tensley Brewsaugh
Class 6: Shropshire Market Lamb
1st – Maddie Brewsaugh
Champion Shropshire Market Lamb: Maddie Brewsaugh
Class 7: Southdown Market Lamb
1st – Jackson Stevens
Champion Southdown Market Lamb: Jackson Stevens
Class 8: Texel Market Lamb
1st – Ellie Snapp
Champion Texel Market Lamb: Ellie Snapp
Champion County Born & Bred Texel Market Lamb: Ellie Snapp
Class 9: White Face Commercial Market Lamb
1st – Addie Gauck
2nd – Alaina Hostetler
3rd – Jacob Gearhart
Champion White Face Commercial Market Lamb: Addie Gauck
Reserve Champion White Face Commercial Market Lamb: Alaina Hostetler
Class 10: Black Face Commercial Market Lamb
1st – Madison Smith
2nd – Leah Baute
3rd – Caroline Koehne
Class 11: Black Face Commercial Market Lamb
1st – Tensley Brewsaugh
2nd – Hope Barker
3rd – Mason Baute
4th – Micah Smith
Champion Black Face Market Lamb: Tensley Brewsaugh
Reserve Champion Black Face Market Lamb: Madison Smith
GRAND CHAMPION MARKET LAMB: Maddie Brewsaugh
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION MARKET LAMB: Tensley Brewsaugh
GRAND CHAMPION COUNTY BORN & BRED MARKET LAMB: Ellie Snapp
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION COUNTY BORN & BRED MARKET LAMB: Irene Moore
