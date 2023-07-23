4H

HALTER

Junior Halter (Grades 3-5)

1st – Sarah Fogg

2nd – Raelyn Haley

Intermediate Halter (Grades 6-8)

1st – Jenna Meyer

2nd – Sarah Fogg

3rd – Alaina Hostetler

Senior Halter (Grades 9-12)

1st – Hope Barker

2nd – Arden Muckerheide

3rd – Jenna Meyer

Expert Halter

1st – Hope Barker

2nd – Irene Moore

3rd – Addie Gauck

SHOWMANSHIP

Junior Showmanship (Grades 3-5)

1st – Jackson Stevens

2nd – Mason Baute

3rd – Sarah Fogg

Champion Junior Showmanship: Jackson Stevens

Reserve Champion Junior Showmanship: Mason Baute

Intermediate Showmanship (Grades 6-8)

1st – Jackson Stevens

2nd – Madison Smith

3rd – Jenna Meyer

Champion Intermediate Showmanship: Jackson Stevens

Reserve Champion Intermediate Showmanship: Madison Smith

Senior Showmanship (Grades 9-12)

1st – Jackson Stevens

2nd – Leah Baute

3rd – Irene Moore

Champion Senior Showmanship: Jackson Stevens

Reserve Champion Senior Showmanship: Leah Baute

Expert Showmanship

1st – Hope Barker

2nd – Maddie Brewsaugh

3rd – Jackson Stevens

Champion Expert Showmanship: Hope Barker

Reserve Champion Expert Showmanship: Maddie Brewsaugh

BREEDING EWES

Class 1: Dorper Yearling Ewes

1st – Irene Moore

2nd – Irene Moore

Class 2: Dorper Fall Ewe Lambs

1st – Irene Moore

Class 3: Dorper Spring Ewe Lambs

1st – Irene Moore

Champion Dorper Ewe: Irene Moore

Reserve Champion Dorper Ewe: Irene Moore

Champion County Born & Bred Dorper Ewe: Irene Moore

Reserve Champion County Born & Bred Dorper Ewe: Irene Moore

Class 4: Dorset Advantage Ewe

1st – Jackson Stevens

Champion Dorset Advantage Ewe: Jackson Stevens

Class 5: Dorset Slick Shorn Ewe

1st – Arden Muckerheide

Champion Dorset Slick Shorn Ewe: Arden Muckerheide

Class 6: Hampshire Ewe

1st – Maddie Brewsaugh

Champion Hampshire Ewe: Maddie Brewsaugh

Champion County Born & Bred Hampshire Ewe: Maddie Brewsaugh

Class 7: Katahdin Ewe

1st – Raelyn Haley

Champion Katahdin Ewe: Raelyn Haley

Champion County Born & Bred Ewe: Raelyn Haley

Class 8: Southdown Yearling Ewes

1st – Hope Barker

Class 9: Southdown Fall Ewe Lambs

1st – Hope Barker

Class 10: Southdown Spring Ewe Lambs

1st – Hope Barker

Champion Southdown Ewe: Hope Barker

Reserve Champion Southdown Ewe: Hope Barker

Class 11: Texel Yearling Ewe

1st – Ryan Rutherford

Class 12: Texel Fall Ewe Lamb

1st – Carter Rutherford

Class 13: Texel Spring Ewe Lamb

1st – Sarah Fogg

Champion Texel Ewe: Ryan Rutherford

Reserve Champion Texel Ewe: Sarah Fogg

Champion County Born & Bred Texel Ewe: Ryan Rutherford

Reserve Champion County Born & Bred Texel Ewe: Sarah Fogg

Class 14: Commercial Black Face Fall Ewe Lamb

1st – Tensley Brewsaugh

Class 15: Commercial Black Face Spring Ewe Lamb

1st – Mason Baute

2nd – Addie Gauck

Champion Commercial Black Face Ewe Lamb: Tensley Brewsaugh

Reserve Champion Commercial Black Face Ewe Lamb: Mason Baute

Champion County Born & Bred Black Face Ewe Lamb: Tensley Brewsaugh

Class 16: Commercial White Face Spring Ewe Lamb

1st – Alaina Hostetler

Champion Commercial White Face Ewe Lamb: Alaina Hostetler

GRAND CHAMPION EWE: MADDIE BREWSAUGH

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION EWE: HOPE BARKER

GRAND CHAMPION COUNTY BORN & BRED EWE: MADDIE BREWSAUGH

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION COUNTY BORN & BRED EWE: IRENE MOORE

MARKET LAMBS

Class 1: Dorper

1st – Irene Moore

Champion Dorper Market Lamb: Irene Moore

Champion County Born & Bred Dorper Market Lamb: Irene Moore

Class 2: Hampshire

1st – Jackson Stevens

2nd – Hope Barker

3rd – Sarah Fogg

4th – Mason Smith

5th – Anna Marie Hackman

Champion Hampshire Market Lamb: Jackson Stevens

Reserve Champion Hampshire Market Lamb: Hope Barker

Class 3: Katahdin Market Lamb

1st – Miley Gilbreath

2nd – Miley Gilbreath

Champion Katahdin Market Lamb: Miley Gilbreath

Reserve Champion Katahdin Market Lamb: Miley Gilbreath

Class 4: Natural Color Market Lamb

1st – Maddie Brewsaugh

2nd – Jenna Meyer

Champion Natural Color Market Lamb: Maddie Brewsaugh

Reserve Champion Natural Color Market Lamb: Jenna Meyer

Class 5: Oxford Market Lamb

1st – Tensley Brewsaugh

Champion Oxford Market Lamb: Tensley Brewsaugh

Class 6: Shropshire Market Lamb

1st – Maddie Brewsaugh

Champion Shropshire Market Lamb: Maddie Brewsaugh

Class 7: Southdown Market Lamb

1st – Jackson Stevens

Champion Southdown Market Lamb: Jackson Stevens

Class 8: Texel Market Lamb

1st – Ellie Snapp

Champion Texel Market Lamb: Ellie Snapp

Champion County Born & Bred Texel Market Lamb: Ellie Snapp

Class 9: White Face Commercial Market Lamb

1st – Addie Gauck

2nd – Alaina Hostetler

3rd – Jacob Gearhart

Champion White Face Commercial Market Lamb: Addie Gauck

Reserve Champion White Face Commercial Market Lamb: Alaina Hostetler

Class 10: Black Face Commercial Market Lamb

1st – Madison Smith

2nd – Leah Baute

3rd – Caroline Koehne

Class 11: Black Face Commercial Market Lamb

1st – Tensley Brewsaugh

2nd – Hope Barker

3rd – Mason Baute

4th – Micah Smith

Champion Black Face Market Lamb: Tensley Brewsaugh

Reserve Champion Black Face Market Lamb: Madison Smith

GRAND CHAMPION MARKET LAMB: Maddie Brewsaugh

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION MARKET LAMB: Tensley Brewsaugh

GRAND CHAMPION COUNTY BORN & BRED MARKET LAMB: Ellie Snapp

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION COUNTY BORN & BRED MARKET LAMB: Irene Moore

