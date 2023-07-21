4H

SWINE SHOWMANSHIP

Rookie

1st – Claire Grote - Champion

2nd – Gwendolyn Gauck – Reserve Champion

Beginner, Grades 4-5

1st – Benjamin Boughner - Champion

2nd – Wesley Horstman – Reserve Champion

3rd – Grady Harrison

4th – Jada Gault

5th – Jack Dwenger

6th – Sarah Fogg

Intermediate, Grades 6-8

1st – Lance Waechter - Champion

2nd – Braxton Evans – Reserve Champion

3rd – Colt Morris

4th – Parker Morris

5th – Hudson Muckerheide

Senior, Grades 9-12

1st – Olivia Waechter - Champion

2nd – Klein Lowe – Reserve Champion

3rd – Lance Waechter

4th – Kacey Barker

5th – Brody Barker

6th – Brady Ruble

Expert

1st – Landon Swartzentruber - Champion

2nd – Madalyn Shireman – Reserve Champion

3rd – Olivia Waechter

4th - Mason Morris

COUNTY BRED, BORN & RAISED

BBR Swine Barrows

1st – Emma Evans

1st – Sarah Fogg

1st – Maxwell Gauck

1st – Wesley Horstman

1st – Jacob Kinker

1st – Kayden LeGere

1st - Elmer Rennekamp

1st – Brady Ruble

1st – Landon Swartzentruber

1st – Knox Templeton

1st – Brady Ruble

1st – Landon Swartzentruber

1st – Knox Templeton

2nd – Benjamin Boughner

2nd – Katie Gearhart

2nd – Henry Kinker

2nd – Macy Kinker

2nd – Arden Muckerheide

2nd – Lance Waechter

3rd – Christina Fogg

3rd – Katie Gearhart

3rd – Ellie Grote

3rd – Mack Templeton

4th – Eleanor Kinker

4th – Landon Kinker

5th – Elmer Rennekamp

BBR Swine Gilts

1st – Sarah Fogg

1st – Claire Grote

1st – Macy Kinker

1st – Knox Templeton

2nd – Hudson Muckerheide

2nd – Christina Fogg

3rd – Leo Gauck

BARROWS SHOW

Berkshire Barrows

1st – Emma Evans

1st – Grady Harrison – Champion

1st – Brady Ruble

1st – Knox Templeton – Reserve Champion

1st – Maxwell Gauck

2nd – Benjamin Boughner

2nd – Eleanor Kinker

2nd – Elmer Rennekamp

2nd – Vincent Trenkamp

3rd – Christina Fogg

3rd – Lance Nobbe

4th – Lance Waechter

Duroc Barrows

1st – Brad Krieger - Champion

1st – Mason Morris

2nd – Grady Harrison

2nd - Michael Kulpinski – Reserve Champion

3rd – Colt Morris

3rd – Hudson Muckerheide

4th – Lance Waechter

4th – Grayden Wiseman

Hampshire Barrows

1st – Evan Graves – Champion, GRAND CHAMPION

1st – Arden Muckerheide –Reserve Champion, Reserve Grand Champion

2nd – Ellie Grote

2nd - Kayden LeGere

3rd – Braxton Evans

3rd – Madalyn Shireman

4th – Kora McReynolds

Hereford Barrows

1st – Leo Gauck – Champion, GRAND CHAMPION

Poland China Barrows

1st – Jacob Kinker – Champion, GRAND CHAMPION

2nd – Lance Waechter – Reserve Champion, Reserve Grand Champion

3rd – Katie Gearhart

Spots Barrows

1st – Mason Morris – Champion, GRAND CHAMPION

1st – Macy Kinker – Reserve Champion, Reserve Grand Champion

2nd – Wesley Horstman

2nd – Luke Swartzentruber

3rd – Katie Gearhart

Tamworth Barrows

1st – Vincent Trenkamp – Champion, GRAND CHAMPION

2nd – Olivia Evans – Reserve Champion, Reserve Grand Champion

3rd – Landon Kinker

4th – Jake Graves

Yorkshire Barrows

1st – Mylie Wilkison – Champion, GRAND CHAMPION

1st – Brady Ruble – Reserve Champion, Reserve Grand Champion

1st – Mack Templeton

2nd – Henry Kinker

2nd – Landon Kinker

2nd – Blaine Wagner

3rd – Sarah Fogg

3rd – Elmer Rennekamp

Crossbred Barrows

1st – Braxton Evans – Champion, GRAND CHAMPION

1st – Klein Lowe – Reserve Champion, Reserve Grand Champion

1st – Brody Barker

1st – Grady Harrison

1st – Parker Morris

2nd – Kacey Barker

2nd – Kiley Best

2nd – Michael Kulpinski

2nd – Colt Morris

2nd – Landon Swartzentruber

3rd – Benjamin Boughner

3rd – Grace Denney

3rd – Klein Lowe

3rd – Madalyn Shireman

3rd – Mylie Wilkison

4th – Olivia Waechter

4th – Cletus Rennekamp

4th – Mason Morris

5th – Ian AmRhein

5th – Jada Gault

GILTS SHOW

Berkshire Gilts

1st – Landon Swartzentruber – Champion, GRAND CHAMPION

1st – Sara Fogg – Reserve Champion

2nd – Christina Fogg

3rd – Leo Gauck

Duroc Gilts

1st – Braxton Evans –Champion

1st – Landon Swartzentruber – Reserve Champion

2nd – Benjamin Boughner

2nd – Olivia Waechter

3rd – Ian AmRhein

3rd – Layne Wiseman

4th – Colt Morris

5th – Jessa Wagner

Hampshire Gilts

1st – Claire Grote – Champion

2nd – Leo Grote – Reserve Champion

3rd – Augustus Grote

Hereford Gilts

1st – Maxwell Gauck – Champion

2nd – Kayden LeGere – Reserve Champion

Landrace Gilts

1st – Brody Barker – Champion

Poland China Gilts

1st – Landon Swartzentruber – Champion

1st – Klein Lowe

2nd – Vincent Trenkamp – Reserve Champion

2nd – Macy Kinker

Spots Gilts

1st – Parker Morris – Champion

2nd – Madalyn Shireman – Reserve Champion

Yorkshire Gilts

1st – Jessa Wagner – Champion, GRAND CHAMPION

1st – Olivia Waechter

2nd – Klein Lowe – Reserve Champion, Reserve Grand Champion

2nd – Hudson Muckerheide

3rd – Knox Templeton

3rd – Jack Dwenger

4th – Henry Dwenger

Crossbred Gilts

1st – Olivia Waechter – Champion, Reserve Grand Champion

1st – Brody Barker – Reserve Champion

1st – Brady Ruble

1st – Madalyn Shireman

2nd – Kacey Barker

2nd – Kiley Best

2nd – Olivia Krieger

2nd – Michael Kulpinski

3rd – Ian AmRhein

3rd – Jada Gault

3rd – Mason Morris

3rd – Grayden Wiseman

4th – Gwendolyn Gauck

4th – Blaine Wagner

