SWINE SHOWMANSHIP
Rookie
1st – Claire Grote - Champion
2nd – Gwendolyn Gauck – Reserve Champion
Beginner, Grades 4-5
1st – Benjamin Boughner - Champion
2nd – Wesley Horstman – Reserve Champion
3rd – Grady Harrison
4th – Jada Gault
5th – Jack Dwenger
6th – Sarah Fogg
Intermediate, Grades 6-8
1st – Lance Waechter - Champion
2nd – Braxton Evans – Reserve Champion
3rd – Colt Morris
4th – Parker Morris
5th – Hudson Muckerheide
Senior, Grades 9-12
1st – Olivia Waechter - Champion
2nd – Klein Lowe – Reserve Champion
3rd – Lance Waechter
4th – Kacey Barker
5th – Brody Barker
6th – Brady Ruble
Expert
1st – Landon Swartzentruber - Champion
2nd – Madalyn Shireman – Reserve Champion
3rd – Olivia Waechter
4th - Mason Morris
COUNTY BRED, BORN & RAISED
BBR Swine Barrows
1st – Emma Evans
1st – Sarah Fogg
1st – Maxwell Gauck
1st – Wesley Horstman
1st – Jacob Kinker
1st – Kayden LeGere
1st - Elmer Rennekamp
1st – Brady Ruble
1st – Landon Swartzentruber
1st – Knox Templeton
1st – Brady Ruble
1st – Landon Swartzentruber
1st – Knox Templeton
2nd – Benjamin Boughner
2nd – Katie Gearhart
2nd – Henry Kinker
2nd – Macy Kinker
2nd – Arden Muckerheide
2nd – Lance Waechter
3rd – Christina Fogg
3rd – Katie Gearhart
3rd – Ellie Grote
3rd – Mack Templeton
4th – Eleanor Kinker
4th – Landon Kinker
5th – Elmer Rennekamp
BBR Swine Gilts
1st – Sarah Fogg
1st – Claire Grote
1st – Macy Kinker
1st – Knox Templeton
2nd – Hudson Muckerheide
2nd – Christina Fogg
3rd – Leo Gauck
BARROWS SHOW
Berkshire Barrows
1st – Emma Evans
1st – Grady Harrison – Champion
1st – Brady Ruble
1st – Knox Templeton – Reserve Champion
1st – Maxwell Gauck
2nd – Benjamin Boughner
2nd – Eleanor Kinker
2nd – Elmer Rennekamp
2nd – Vincent Trenkamp
3rd – Christina Fogg
3rd – Lance Nobbe
4th – Lance Waechter
Duroc Barrows
1st – Brad Krieger - Champion
1st – Mason Morris
2nd – Grady Harrison
2nd - Michael Kulpinski – Reserve Champion
3rd – Colt Morris
3rd – Hudson Muckerheide
4th – Lance Waechter
4th – Grayden Wiseman
Hampshire Barrows
1st – Evan Graves – Champion, GRAND CHAMPION
1st – Arden Muckerheide –Reserve Champion, Reserve Grand Champion
2nd – Ellie Grote
2nd - Kayden LeGere
3rd – Braxton Evans
3rd – Madalyn Shireman
4th – Kora McReynolds
Hereford Barrows
1st – Leo Gauck – Champion, GRAND CHAMPION
Poland China Barrows
1st – Jacob Kinker – Champion, GRAND CHAMPION
2nd – Lance Waechter – Reserve Champion, Reserve Grand Champion
3rd – Katie Gearhart
Spots Barrows
1st – Mason Morris – Champion, GRAND CHAMPION
1st – Macy Kinker – Reserve Champion, Reserve Grand Champion
2nd – Wesley Horstman
2nd – Luke Swartzentruber
3rd – Katie Gearhart
Tamworth Barrows
1st – Vincent Trenkamp – Champion, GRAND CHAMPION
2nd – Olivia Evans – Reserve Champion, Reserve Grand Champion
3rd – Landon Kinker
4th – Jake Graves
Yorkshire Barrows
1st – Mylie Wilkison – Champion, GRAND CHAMPION
1st – Brady Ruble – Reserve Champion, Reserve Grand Champion
1st – Mack Templeton
2nd – Henry Kinker
2nd – Landon Kinker
2nd – Blaine Wagner
3rd – Sarah Fogg
3rd – Elmer Rennekamp
Crossbred Barrows
1st – Braxton Evans – Champion, GRAND CHAMPION
1st – Klein Lowe – Reserve Champion, Reserve Grand Champion
1st – Brody Barker
1st – Grady Harrison
1st – Parker Morris
2nd – Kacey Barker
2nd – Kiley Best
2nd – Michael Kulpinski
2nd – Colt Morris
2nd – Landon Swartzentruber
3rd – Benjamin Boughner
3rd – Grace Denney
3rd – Klein Lowe
3rd – Madalyn Shireman
3rd – Mylie Wilkison
4th – Olivia Waechter
4th – Cletus Rennekamp
4th – Mason Morris
5th – Ian AmRhein
5th – Jada Gault
GILTS SHOW
Berkshire Gilts
1st – Landon Swartzentruber – Champion, GRAND CHAMPION
1st – Sara Fogg – Reserve Champion
2nd – Christina Fogg
3rd – Leo Gauck
Duroc Gilts
1st – Braxton Evans –Champion
1st – Landon Swartzentruber – Reserve Champion
2nd – Benjamin Boughner
2nd – Olivia Waechter
3rd – Ian AmRhein
3rd – Layne Wiseman
4th – Colt Morris
5th – Jessa Wagner
Hampshire Gilts
1st – Claire Grote – Champion
2nd – Leo Grote – Reserve Champion
3rd – Augustus Grote
Hereford Gilts
1st – Maxwell Gauck – Champion
2nd – Kayden LeGere – Reserve Champion
Landrace Gilts
1st – Brody Barker – Champion
Poland China Gilts
1st – Landon Swartzentruber – Champion
1st – Klein Lowe
2nd – Vincent Trenkamp – Reserve Champion
2nd – Macy Kinker
Spots Gilts
1st – Parker Morris – Champion
2nd – Madalyn Shireman – Reserve Champion
Yorkshire Gilts
1st – Jessa Wagner – Champion, GRAND CHAMPION
1st – Olivia Waechter
2nd – Klein Lowe – Reserve Champion, Reserve Grand Champion
2nd – Hudson Muckerheide
3rd – Knox Templeton
3rd – Jack Dwenger
4th – Henry Dwenger
Crossbred Gilts
1st – Olivia Waechter – Champion, Reserve Grand Champion
1st – Brody Barker – Reserve Champion
1st – Brady Ruble
1st – Madalyn Shireman
2nd – Kacey Barker
2nd – Kiley Best
2nd – Olivia Krieger
2nd – Michael Kulpinski
3rd – Ian AmRhein
3rd – Jada Gault
3rd – Mason Morris
3rd – Grayden Wiseman
4th – Gwendolyn Gauck
4th – Blaine Wagner
