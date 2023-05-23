GREENSBURG – The 2023 Greensburg Farmer’s Market kicked-off its summer run Friday on the south side of the Greensburg Square.
The event is scheduled for 2 to 6 p.m. every Friday from now until until mid-October.
Area residents are encouraged to take a walk or a drive to the center of beautiful downtown Greensburg and enjoy local garden-grown vegetables, locally raised meats, and a variety of other items. While you’re there, consider visiting one of the many retailers located around the Square and on nearby side streets!
This year, Kids Coupons are again available for the little ones visiting the Market. Each child is eligible for a $1 coupon to spend at the market. This program is made possible through the Decatur County Community Foundation, which reimburses each Farmer’s Market vendor for coupons “spent” at their booth.
SNAP benefits may also be used at the Market. Grant funds will be used for the matching incentive for SNAP customers to purchase fresh produce and can also cover program expenses such as staff time, supplies, equipment and promotions.
“Main Street Greensburg is proud to be able to reintroduce this SNAP benefits program, and match up to $20 this season. Incentive programs that match SNAP increase access to fresh, local produce and create additional economic opportunities in our community,” Main Street Greensburg Executive Director Rose Cronley said.
Market Master for the 2023 Greensburg Farmer’s Market is Main Street Coordinator Allison Beck.
And every Fourth Friday Market of the month will be special in itself. On those days, the market will feature live music with children’s activities, food trucks and more.
About Main Street Greensburg
Main Street Greensburg promotes and serves Greensburg’s iconic downtown by honoring its unique history, strengthening its economic vitality and cultivating growth.
Main Street Greensburg is a public/private entity that was founded in 2005 with a commitment to preserve and support the downtown community.
As an Indiana-accredited Main Street and a member of Main Street America, the organization is driven by the Main Street Four-Point Approach: organization, promotion, design and economic vitality.
