TORRANCE, CALIF. - The 2023 Honda CR-V will begin arriving in Honda dealerships this month, starting with turbocharged models on Sept. 22, followed by hybrid models in October.
CR-V EX has a starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $31,110 (excluding $1,245 destination charge). The hybrid-electric powered 2023 CR-V Sport starts at $32,450.
"The all-new Honda CR-V raises the bar in every conceivable way – design, performance, safety and technology and the most fun-to-drive CR-V we’ve ever made,” said Mamadou Diallo, vice president of auto sales at American Honda.
CR-V is America’s best-selling SUV of the past quarter century and the best-selling Honda vehicle in every year since 2017.
The CR-V lineup starts with the EX ($31,1101), which comes with an enhanced 1.5-liter turbo engine with VTEC®, and a continuously variable automatic transmission.
A new 7-inch touchscreen audio system is standard with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility, physical knobs for volume and tuning, and a simplified menu structure. Heated front seats, partial digital instrumentation, dual-zone automatic climate control, a one-touch power sliding moonroof, heated outside mirrors, LED headlights and 18-inch wheels are also standard.
CR-V EX-L ($33,7601) also features the 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine and builds on the EX’s equipment with leather seats and a standard 9-inch touchscreen with a physical volume knob, wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility and a simplified menu structure. Qi-compatible 15W wireless smartphone charging, an upgraded 8-speaker audio system and Low Speed Braking Control are also standard.
Representing a key step in Honda’s electrification strategy, starting with the 2023 model year, about 50% of CR-Vs sold will be powered by Honda’s all-new more powerful 4th-generation two-motor hybrid-electric system featuring a pair of larger electric motors now mounted side-by-side.
For a sportier driving experience, the 2023 CR-V Sport ($32,4501) will come standard with the new hybrid system featuring a more refined 2.0-liter Atkinson-cycle 4-cylinder engine. The hybrid powertrain brings a major fuel economy benefit compared to the 1.5L Turbo powertrain, with an EPA city rating of 43 mpg in the city for Sport versus 28 mpg for EX/EX-L, and a combined rating of 40 mpg for Sport versus 30 mpg for EX/EX-L (all with 2WD).
At $38,6001, the Sport Touring will sit atop the CR-V lineup, also featuring the new, more-powerful 2.0-liter hybrid powertrain, along with standard all-wheel drive and larger 19-inch wheels and tires. Inside, a new 12-speaker Bose premium audio system with Bose Centerpoint technology and SurroundStage digital signal processing has been custom-engineered to deliver an optimal listening experience for all passengers regardless of their seating position. Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System™ and Wi-Fi Hotspot capability are also standard.
An updated version of Honda’s Real Time All-Wheel Drive with Intelligent Control System™ is available on all grades and standard on Sport Touring. For the sixth-generation CR-V, the Real Time AWD system is quieter and can now send up to 50% of engine torque to the rear wheels, improving handling performance as well as traction management in slippery conditions. A new Hill Descent Control system enhances CR-V’s off-road capability.
Drivers can also customize the driving experience for various conditions with three selectable drive modes: Normal, Econ and a new Snow mode that maximizes available traction and performance in slick snowy conditions. Sport and Sport Touring models also add a new Sport mode, for an even more engaging driving experience.
In addition, all 2023 CR-Vs come standard with an expanded Honda Sensing® suite of driver-assistive technologies that includes Traffic Jam Assist and a smoother, more natural feeling to functions, such as Adaptive Cruise Control and the Lane Keeping Assist System. A rear seat reminder and rear seatbelt reminder are also new and standard across the lineup.
CR-V Manufacturing
The new 6th-generation CR-V will be built in three plants in North America: the East Liberty Auto Plant in Ohio, the Indiana Auto Plant in Greensburg, and Honda of Canada Mfg., continuing the 40-year legacy of Honda’s commitment to build products close to the customer.
Since 2006, Honda has produced more than 5 million CR-Vs in North America, with roughly half of those built in the U.S.
