Election logo

Election Date: 5/2/2023 Election Summary Report EMS

Decatur County, Indiana

2023 Primary Election

E- # OF Election Day 489 NUMBER OF PRECINCTS: 8

A- # OF Paper Absentee 6 # OF PRECINCTS REPORTED: 8

W- # OF Walk-In Absentee 128 # OF PRECINCTS NOT REPORTED: 0

PUBLIC COUNT: 623 # OF PRECINCTS INCOMPLETE: 0

VOTER TURNOUT: 8.68% # OF EQUIPMENT PROGRAMMED: 22

REGISTERED VOTERS: 7178 # OF EQUIPMENT REPORTED: 22

------------------VOTES----------------

E A W TOTAL %

VOTE FOR 1

VOTES= 518 (R) Mayor

414 5 99 518 100.00% Joshua Marsh

VOTE FOR 1

VOTES= 513 (R) Clerk / Treasurer

399 6 108 513 100.00% Amy E. Borns

VOTE FOR 3

VOTES= 1,609 (R) City Council At-Large

352 5 91 448 27.84% Mark W. Carman

250 4 66 320 19.89% Jason R. Dwenger

317 2 73 392 24.36% Vietta J. Mckenzie

352 4 93 449 27.91% Daryl R. Tressler

VOTE FOR 1

VOTES= 131 (R) City Council District 1

89 2 40 131 100.00% Kevin G. Fleetwood

VOTE FOR 1

VOTES= 176 (R) City Council District 2

150 0 26 176 100.00% Dr. Rodney A. King

VOTE FOR 1

VOTES= 110 (R) City Council District 3

92 1 17 110 100.00% Jamie Douglas Cain

VOTE FOR 1

VOTES= 111 (R) City Council District 4

88 2 21 111 100.00% Darrell G. Poling

