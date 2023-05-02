Election Date: 5/2/2023 Election Summary Report EMS
Decatur County, Indiana
2023 Primary Election
E- # OF Election Day 489 NUMBER OF PRECINCTS: 8
A- # OF Paper Absentee 6 # OF PRECINCTS REPORTED: 8
W- # OF Walk-In Absentee 128 # OF PRECINCTS NOT REPORTED: 0
PUBLIC COUNT: 623 # OF PRECINCTS INCOMPLETE: 0
VOTER TURNOUT: 8.68% # OF EQUIPMENT PROGRAMMED: 22
REGISTERED VOTERS: 7178 # OF EQUIPMENT REPORTED: 22
------------------VOTES----------------
E A W TOTAL %
VOTE FOR 1
VOTES= 518 (R) Mayor
414 5 99 518 100.00% Joshua Marsh
VOTE FOR 1
VOTES= 513 (R) Clerk / Treasurer
399 6 108 513 100.00% Amy E. Borns
VOTE FOR 3
VOTES= 1,609 (R) City Council At-Large
352 5 91 448 27.84% Mark W. Carman
250 4 66 320 19.89% Jason R. Dwenger
317 2 73 392 24.36% Vietta J. Mckenzie
352 4 93 449 27.91% Daryl R. Tressler
VOTE FOR 1
VOTES= 131 (R) City Council District 1
89 2 40 131 100.00% Kevin G. Fleetwood
VOTE FOR 1
VOTES= 176 (R) City Council District 2
150 0 26 176 100.00% Dr. Rodney A. King
VOTE FOR 1
VOTES= 110 (R) City Council District 3
92 1 17 110 100.00% Jamie Douglas Cain
VOTE FOR 1
VOTES= 111 (R) City Council District 4
88 2 21 111 100.00% Darrell G. Poling
