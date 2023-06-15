2023 Rush County Fair Schedule of Events
THURSDAY, JUNE 22
9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Electric Entry & Judging- Root Building
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Photography Judging-Root Building
8 a.m. to 4 p.m.: 4-H CONSUMER CLOTHING NOTEBOOKS DUE – Root Building
1 to 4 p.m.: All 4-H projects that are due on Friday, June 23, may be entered in the Root Building if unable to attend judging. If you need to drop off a project outside of this time, please call 765-932-5974 to make arrangements.
4 p.m.: Entry deadline for Baby Show-Root Building
5:30 p.m.: Open Photography Judging- Root Building
6 p.m.: Bunge Livestock Pavilion set-up (4-H families needed to help)
FRIDAY, JUNE 23
9 to 11 a.m.: Check in & judging of 4-H Sewing – Princess Theatre
9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Check in & judging of 4-H Cloverbuds, Foods, and Microwave cooking – Root Building
9 a.m. to noon: Judging of 4-H Consumer Clothing Notebooks– Closed judging (4-Hers do not attend).
Noon to 1 p.m.: Consumer Clothing Outfit Judging-Princess Theatre
1 to 2 p.m.: Junior Fashion Revue judging-Princess Theatre
2 to 3 p.m.: Senior Fashion Revue Judging-Princess Theatre
1 p.m.: 4-H Horse & Pony Show – 4-H Horse Park (State Road 44, East of Rushville)
SATURDAY, JUNE 24
8 a.m.: 4-H Tractor Operator's Contests – Track
8 to 11 a.m.: Enter Open Class Art – Root Building
8 to 11 a.m.: Enter exhibits in the following Open Class departments in the Root Building: Crafts, Foods, Food preservation, Quilting, Sewing, Needlecrafts, Knitting, & Bake-A-Rama
9 a.m.: 4-H Rabbit Show
9 a.m.: 4-H Horse & Pony Show – 4-H Horse Park (State Road 44, East of Rushville)
12:30 p.m.: Closed Judging of Open Class exhibits, Bake-A-Rama & Open Art
2 p.m.: Check-in for Open Sheep & Meat Goat Show-Bunge Livestock Pavilion
3 p.m.: Open Sheep and Meat Goat Show – Bunge Livestock Pavilion
6 to 8 p.m.: Check-in/Weigh-in for 4-H Sheep & Goats
6:30 p.m.: Tony Stewart’s TQ All-Star Series Midget Racing– Race Track
7 to 9 p.m.: Root Memorial 4-H Building Open for Sneak Peak
SUNDAY, JUNE 25
1 p.m.: 4-H Sheep Show – Bunge Livestock Pavilion
4-H Goat Show will begin 1 hour after completion of 4-H Goat Show – Bunge Livestock Pavilion
2 to 4 p.m.: Check-in for 4-H Poultry- Bunge Livestock Pavilion
2 to 10 p.m.: Root Memorial 4-H Building Open to Public
6 p.m.: Tractor Pull – Race Track
5:30 to 9:30 p.m.: RushShelby Community Building open to public
MONDAY, JUNE 26
8 to 11 a.m.: Enter Open Flowers – Root Building
11 a.m.: Judging of Open Flowers
9 a.m. to noon: Check-in & judging of the following – Root Building:
4-H Floriculture, Garden, Wildflowers & OPEN Vegetable
9 a.m.: 4-H Poultry Show – Bunge Livestock Pavilion
10 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Root Memorial 4-H Building Open to Public
5:30 to 9:30 p.m.: Rush/Shelby Community Building open to public
6 p.m. to close: Poor Jack’s Amusements open to public:
Wristband special nightly
5 to 8 p.m.: 4-H Swine Show Check-in by assignment– Bunge Livestock Pavilion
7 p.m.: NTPA Tractor Pull – Race Track
TUESDAY, JUNE 27
9 a.m.: 4-H Gilt & Barrow Show – Bunge Livestock Pavilion
10 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Root Memorial 4-H Building Open to Public
5:30 to 9:30 p.m.: RushShelby Community Building open to public
6 p.m. to close: Poor Jack’s Amusements open to public:
Wristband special nightly
6 p.m.: 4-H Fun Night in the Livestock Pavilion
7 p.m.: Wolfe Brothers ATV & Motorcycle Flat Drags – Race Track
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28
8 a.m.: Barn Clean Up & Set Up
9 a.m.: 4-H Cat & Pocket Pet Show – Root Building
10 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Root Memorial 4-H Building Open to Public
11 a.m.: Baby Show – Princess Theatre
5:30-9:30 p.m.: RushShelby Community Building open to public
6 p.m. to close: Poor Jack’s Amusements open to public:
Wristband special nightly
6 p.m.: Hoosier Dirt Cup – Indiana Micro Sprints – Race Track
7 p.m.: 4-H Fashion Revue– Princess Theatre
7:30 to 9 p.m.: Check-in for 4-H & Open Dairy
THURSDAY, June 29
9 a.m.: Open, 4-H & Dairy Grooming Show – Bunge Livestock Pavilion
10 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Root Memorial 4-H Building Open to Public
5 to 8 p.m.: Check-in & Weigh-in for 4-H Beef
5:30 to 9:30 p.m.: RushShelby Community Building open to public
6 p.m. to close: Poor Jack’s Amusements open to public:
Wristband special nightly
6 p.m.: Hoosier Dirt Cup – Indiana Micro Sprints – Race Track
FRIDAY, June 30
9 a.m.: 4-H Beef Show – Bunge Livestock Pavilion
10 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Root Memorial 4-H Building Open to Public
5:30 to 9 p.m.: RushShelby Community Building open to public
6 p.m. to close: Poor Jack’s Amusements open to public:
Wristband special nightly
6:30 p.m.: Announcement of Volunteer Dedication Award Winner and Acknowledgment of Senior 4-H Members, followed by Auction of ALL 4-H animals – Bunge Livestock Pavilion
5:30 p.m.: Tony Stewart’s TQ All-Star Series Midget Racing – Race Track
SATURDAY, JULY 1
8 a.m.: Livestock Barn Clean-up
Noon to 4 p.m. 4-H & Open Exhibits released from the Root Building. Projects may not be picked up at any other time during fair week unless arrangements are made with the Extension Educator.
6 p.m. to close: Poor Jack’s Amusements open to public:
Wristband special nightly
6 p.m.: JR Rouse Autocross/Derby Race– Race Track
SUNDAY, JULY 2
9 a.m.: Root Building Tear down and general fair clean-up.
ROOT BUILDING CLOSED
MONDAY, JULY 3
Extension Office moves back to the Courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.