2023 Rush County Fair Schedule of Events

THURSDAY, JUNE 22

9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Electric Entry & Judging- Root Building

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Photography Judging-Root Building

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.: 4-H CONSUMER CLOTHING NOTEBOOKS DUE – Root Building

1 to 4 p.m.: All 4-H projects that are due on Friday, June 23, may be entered in the Root Building if unable to attend judging. If you need to drop off a project outside of this time, please call 765-932-5974 to make arrangements.

4 p.m.: Entry deadline for Baby Show-Root Building

5:30 p.m.: Open Photography Judging- Root Building

6 p.m.: Bunge Livestock Pavilion set-up (4-H families needed to help)

FRIDAY, JUNE 23

9 to 11 a.m.: Check in & judging of 4-H Sewing – Princess Theatre

9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Check in & judging of 4-H Cloverbuds, Foods, and Microwave cooking – Root Building

9 a.m. to noon: Judging of 4-H Consumer Clothing Notebooks– Closed judging (4-Hers do not attend).

Noon to 1 p.m.: Consumer Clothing Outfit Judging-Princess Theatre

1 to 2 p.m.: Junior Fashion Revue judging-Princess Theatre

2 to 3 p.m.: Senior Fashion Revue Judging-Princess Theatre

1 p.m.: 4-H Horse & Pony Show – 4-H Horse Park (State Road 44, East of Rushville)

SATURDAY, JUNE 24

8 a.m.: 4-H Tractor Operator's Contests – Track

8 to 11 a.m.: Enter Open Class Art – Root Building

8 to 11 a.m.: Enter exhibits in the following Open Class departments in the Root Building: Crafts, Foods, Food preservation, Quilting, Sewing, Needlecrafts, Knitting, & Bake-A-Rama

9 a.m.: 4-H Rabbit Show

9 a.m.: 4-H Horse & Pony Show – 4-H Horse Park (State Road 44, East of Rushville)

12:30 p.m.: Closed Judging of Open Class exhibits, Bake-A-Rama & Open Art

2 p.m.: Check-in for Open Sheep & Meat Goat Show-Bunge Livestock Pavilion

3 p.m.: Open Sheep and Meat Goat Show – Bunge Livestock Pavilion

6 to 8 p.m.: Check-in/Weigh-in for 4-H Sheep & Goats

6:30 p.m.: Tony Stewart’s TQ All-Star Series Midget Racing– Race Track

7 to 9 p.m.: Root Memorial 4-H Building Open for Sneak Peak

SUNDAY, JUNE 25

1 p.m.: 4-H Sheep Show – Bunge Livestock Pavilion

4-H Goat Show will begin 1 hour after completion of 4-H Goat Show – Bunge Livestock Pavilion

2 to 4 p.m.: Check-in for 4-H Poultry- Bunge Livestock Pavilion

2 to 10 p.m.: Root Memorial 4-H Building Open to Public

6 p.m.: Tractor Pull – Race Track

5:30 to 9:30 p.m.: RushShelby Community Building open to public

MONDAY, JUNE 26

8 to 11 a.m.: Enter Open Flowers – Root Building

11 a.m.: Judging of Open Flowers

9 a.m. to noon: Check-in & judging of the following – Root Building:

4-H Floriculture, Garden, Wildflowers & OPEN Vegetable

9 a.m.: 4-H Poultry Show – Bunge Livestock Pavilion

10 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Root Memorial 4-H Building Open to Public

5:30 to 9:30 p.m.: Rush/Shelby Community Building open to public

6 p.m. to close: Poor Jack’s Amusements open to public:

Wristband special nightly

5 to 8 p.m.: 4-H Swine Show Check-in by assignment– Bunge Livestock Pavilion

7 p.m.: NTPA Tractor Pull – Race Track

TUESDAY, JUNE 27

9 a.m.: 4-H Gilt & Barrow Show – Bunge Livestock Pavilion

10 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Root Memorial 4-H Building Open to Public

5:30 to 9:30 p.m.: RushShelby Community Building open to public

6 p.m. to close: Poor Jack’s Amusements open to public:

Wristband special nightly

6 p.m.: 4-H Fun Night in the Livestock Pavilion

7 p.m.: Wolfe Brothers ATV & Motorcycle Flat Drags – Race Track

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28

8 a.m.: Barn Clean Up & Set Up

9 a.m.: 4-H Cat & Pocket Pet Show – Root Building

10 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Root Memorial 4-H Building Open to Public

11 a.m.: Baby Show – Princess Theatre

5:30-9:30 p.m.: RushShelby Community Building open to public

6 p.m. to close: Poor Jack’s Amusements open to public:

Wristband special nightly

6 p.m.: Hoosier Dirt Cup – Indiana Micro Sprints – Race Track

7 p.m.: 4-H Fashion Revue– Princess Theatre

7:30 to 9 p.m.: Check-in for 4-H & Open Dairy

THURSDAY, June 29

9 a.m.: Open, 4-H & Dairy Grooming Show – Bunge Livestock Pavilion

10 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Root Memorial 4-H Building Open to Public

5 to 8 p.m.: Check-in & Weigh-in for 4-H Beef

5:30 to 9:30 p.m.: RushShelby Community Building open to public

6 p.m. to close: Poor Jack’s Amusements open to public:

Wristband special nightly

6 p.m.: Hoosier Dirt Cup – Indiana Micro Sprints – Race Track

FRIDAY, June 30

9 a.m.: 4-H Beef Show – Bunge Livestock Pavilion

10 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Root Memorial 4-H Building Open to Public

5:30 to 9 p.m.: RushShelby Community Building open to public

6 p.m. to close: Poor Jack’s Amusements open to public:

Wristband special nightly

6:30 p.m.: Announcement of Volunteer Dedication Award Winner and Acknowledgment of Senior 4-H Members, followed by Auction of ALL 4-H animals – Bunge Livestock Pavilion

5:30 p.m.: Tony Stewart’s TQ All-Star Series Midget Racing – Race Track

SATURDAY, JULY 1

8 a.m.: Livestock Barn Clean-up

Noon to 4 p.m. 4-H & Open Exhibits released from the Root Building. Projects may not be picked up at any other time during fair week unless arrangements are made with the Extension Educator.

6 p.m. to close: Poor Jack’s Amusements open to public:

Wristband special nightly

6 p.m.: JR Rouse Autocross/Derby Race– Race Track

SUNDAY, JULY 2

9 a.m.: Root Building Tear down and general fair clean-up.

ROOT BUILDING CLOSED

MONDAY, JULY 3

Extension Office moves back to the Courthouse.

- Information provided

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you