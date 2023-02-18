RUSHVILLE – Rushville Consolidated High School visual arts teachers Riley Sheehan and Toni Schultz are proud to announce this year’s Scholastic Art and Writing award winners.
Elle James, Charity Lauderdale, Sophia Morgan and Leonie Boyer are being recognized for their creative talents.
The Scholastic Art and Writing is an exceptionally competitive program that is celebrating its 100th year to honor the top 10 percent of all high school entries for their originality, technical skill and the emergence of personal voice or vision.
Elle James, a sophomore, was awarded the high honor of Silver Key for her ceramic vessel, George the Pangolin. Her sculpture is inspired by the endangered animal, a pangolin.
Junior Charity Lauderdale received recognition with two Honorable Mentions for her colored pencil tessellation, Complementary Cockatiels, and her acrylic painting on vinyl, The Metamorphosis, which is based on a book she read by Franz Kafka.
Cocoon is an original digital submission by sophomore Sophia Morgan. Her primary colored drawing symbolizes her desire to break from her comfort zone.
Leonie Boyer’s, Young Ukrainian Girl, is a monochromatic portrait painting that is illustrated with diluted coffee grounds. The sophomore’s artwork is influenced by a photograph from the humanitarian aid organization, Save the Children.
Elle, Charity, Sophia, and Leonie’s recognition and awards are quite an accolade as they competed against nearly 3,500 high school artists from 54 counties in the Central and Southern Indiana region.
These young artists will be honored and recognized on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the region’s Scholastics Art and Writing Awards Ceremony on the campus of Marian University.
They join the ranks of other celebrated American artists and writers that have received Scholastic recognition, such as Andy Warhol, Charles White, Tschabalala Self, Amanda Gorman, Sylvia Plath, Stephen King, and Truman Capote.
Information provided
