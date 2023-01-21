RUSHVILLE – A diverse range of national, regional and area talent will be featured this summer as part of the 2023 Free Summer Concert Series at Riverside Park Amphitheater in Rushville.
National recording artists Walker County plus the fan-favorite music of Van Halen, Neil Diamond, Bob Seger and more will fill the Rushville night air this summer.
“The annual Riverside Park Summer Concert Series is a beloved and time-honored tradition we look forward to all year,” Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey said. “The acts this season are sure to keep the excitement going all summer long and we can’t wait to host concertgoers from near and far.”
Warner Music recording artists Walker County will open the series on Saturday, June 10.
Sisters Ivy and Sophie of Walker County have captured the hearts of fans and earned millions of streams with fan-favorite tracks such as “Bits & Pieces” and “Drag It Out.” The sister duo has appeared on CMT and The Kelly Clarkson Show and have also opened for country music legends Willie Nelson, Martina McBride, Dwight Yoakam and Old Dominion, and will be back at it with new music coming this year. Matthew Lamping will open this show.
84 (The Van Halen Tribute) continues the series Saturday, June 24.
84 has become the region’s most sought out Van Halen tribute band, creating the look and feel of a fan favorites from the David Lee Roth era of Van Halen. 84 covers music from the 1978 self-titled “Van Halen” album all the way through their most beloved album, “1984.” The authentic sound of 84 has packed venues and sold out crowds throughout the U.S. Christian Terry (who was a contestant on Season 19 of American Idol) will open this show.
Electric Avenue (The MTV Experience) will follow on Saturday, July 15 bringing the most accurate and authentic ‘80s Pop Tribute you can find.
They will take you back to the time of vintage synthesizers and drum machines dominated the radio sound. Electric Avenue delivers the authentic sounds of Tears for Fears, Soft Cell, Simple Minds, Duran Duran, and more ‘80s favorites. Carfax Abbey will open this show.
On Saturday, July 22, Traveling Salvation Show (Neil Diamond Tribute) continues the series with an up-tempo, rock-oriented tribute to the legendary Neil Diamond.
Traveling Salvation Show is a 10-person ensemble creating renditions of the energy and sound of Diamond’s live arena performances, while bringing in their own rock flair. Lindsey Flannery will open this show.
Experience the power and energy of the legendary sound of Bob Seger with Turn The Page (Tribute to Bob Seger) on Saturday, Aug. 19.
For more than a decade, Turn The Page has been on the road delivering Bob Seger’s music to fans across the U.S. Pavey & Company will open this show.
To conclude the series, Pink Droyd’s 50th Anniversary of Dark Side of the Moon complete with laser light show will be playing on Saturday, Sept. 16.
Pink Droyd has mesmerized audiences with the music and energy of Pink Floyd for more than four decades, with aurally and visually brilliant shows. This year, Pink Droyd pays tribute to the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon. Tyler Hornback will open this show.
Sponsorship
Sponsorship packages are available now from $5,000 to $500. Each sponsorship level will provide partners with different levels of advertisement. Also available are Friend of the Park sponsorship packages that run $100 down to $25.
For more information on sponsorships, call Carla Sharpe at 765-932-3735 or email: secretary@cityofrushville.in.gov
Pavilion Rental and Vendor Permits
The covered pavilion is available for rent at each event. It can be rented for $150 for half of the space or $300 for the entire pavilion per event. Vendor permits are also available.
For more information on pavilion rental opportunities, vendor permits and ordinances contact Carla Sharpe at 765-932-3735 or email: secretary@cityofrushville.in.gov
About Riverside Park Amphitheater
Riverside Park Amphitheater is an outdoor music venue located at 100 W. Water Street, Rushville.
The venue is a great concert destination annually hosting live music events and creating a great family-friendly environment with all performances taking place on Saturday evenings.
Participants are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets.
Snacks and drinks are available for purchase. There is a beer garden on-site for adults over 21 years of age, however no alcohol is to be brought into the park and all coolers are checked upon entry.
Parking is conveniently available in gravel lots or in surrounding business lots with easy shuttle service to and from the amphitheater. Special handicap parking is also available.
Past performers include Rusted Root, Georgia Satellites, Molly Hatchet, The SteelDrivers, Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, The Romantics, Stephen Pearcy of Ratt, Cracker, Gaelic Storm, Clare Dunn, Clayton Anderson, The High Kings, John Waite (Bad English, The Babys), Tyler Booth, Sweet Tea Trio and many more.
More Info
For more information, visit www.rushvilleamphitheater.com or www.facebook.com/Rushvilles-Riverside-Park-Amphitheater-Concert-Series-68068081492/
