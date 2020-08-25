RIPLEY COUNTY – The 20th Annual Ripley County Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble was held at Kelly’s Hidden Acres Golf Course on August 21st. It was a beautiful day with lots of fun and was great to see everyone!
First place team went to Hummel-Meisberger Insurance. Team members included: Bob Meyer, Doug Meyer, Kevin Elder and Jeremy Raver.
Second place team went to German American Bank. Team members included: Matt McNew, Andy Ward, Brian Samples and Brad Samples
The Ripley County Chamber of Commerce would like to thank the following sponsors for making this event a success:
Chozen Designs, Civista Bank, Climate Control, Community Mental Health Center, Enneking Auto Body, Enhanced Telecommunications Corp, French & Associates Land Surveying, Friendship State Bank, George’s Pharmacy, Hart Insurance Agency, Hummel-Meisberger Insurance, Hummel-Winters Insurance, Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance (Jason Comer and Brian Voss), KDH Versailles Medical Building, Napoleon State Bank, Ohio Rod Products, Osgood Grub Company, Pike Lumber Company, Pollards Bowl, Regional Roofing, Ripley Publishing Company, Southeastern Indiana REMC and Tom Tepe Autocenter.
The chamber would like to thank the following for their donations:
Craig Distributing, Friendship State Bank, German American Bank, Ivy Tech, Kelly’s Hidden Acres Golf Course, Monarch, Paramount Staffing, Rising Star, Rusty Buck, The Office Shop and WRBI.
