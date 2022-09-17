INDIANAPOLIS — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs has announced 21 rural Indiana communities will receive more than $12.9 million in federal grant funding to create and expand community facilities and improve water infrastructure.
“Quality of life is important for rural areas in Indiana, and these grants will help several Indiana communities make needed improvements and upgrades,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who is also Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “As communities across the country age, funding infrastructure projects is becoming more and more important, especially water and wastewater projects. I am pleased to see many Indiana communities focusing their efforts in these areas.”
The State of Indiana distributes Community Development Block Grant funds to rural communities, which assists units of local government with various community projects such as infrastructure improvement, downtown revitalization, public facilities and economic development.
“Community Development Block Grant funding can be transformational in improving the quality of life in rural towns and cities,” said OCRA Executive Director Denny Spinner. “Over 20 Hoosier communities will now have nearly $13 million in financial support to carry out projects for public facilities, blight clearance and water infrastructure.”
The Public Facilities Program creates and expands community facilities that enhance the lives of residents in numerous ways. Eligible projects include fire stations, community facilities, libraries, museums, community centers and performance spaces that open doors to knowledge and ideas, culture and enjoyment.
Funded Projects Include:
The Town of Versailles is awarded $358,600 to clear a blighted former gas station known as the Raider Gas property. This project will include the acquisition and demolition of the existing building, as well as demolition of the driveway and concrete parking areas. Additionally, the project will include the removal and disposal of four underground tanks, removal of contaminated soils from the tanks, backfill, and environmental testing and reporting to provide a safer and more sanitary environment for residents.
The Town of Osgood is awarded $581,481 to replace a water main by direct drilling and modifying the existing clearwell at the water treatment plant. This will result in the plant being able to produce treated water.
The Town of St. Paul is awarded $697,000 to demolish the 60,000-gallon elevated water storage tank, rehabilitate the 100,000-gallon storage tank, replace existing supply well No. 1 and replace the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition system. Additionally, the project will rehabilitate the water treatment plant, replace customer water meters and install ten hydrants and main line valves. These improvements will result in the system operating efficiently, and will reduce water loss and safety issues at the water plant and water tanks.
Funding for OCRA’s CDBG programs originates from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant program and is administered for the State of Indiana by OCRA.
For more information, visit in.gov/ocra/cdbg.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.