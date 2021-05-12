RUSHVILLE – Another highlight of the summer returns this year to Antler Pointe Golf Course as the 22nd Annual Jason Kuhn Memorial Golf Scramble will be held June 18.
The annual event is memory of RCHS graduate Jason Kuhn and all proceeds will go to the Rush County Community Foundation – Rush County Schools.
In prior years, this event has helped raise funds for the Sheehan Cancer Care Center at Rush Memorial Hospital, the American Cancer Society and Franklin College in Jason’s memory. In total, more than $125,000 has been raised in memory of Jason Kuhn through this scramble.
Beginning with the 2014 scramble, funds have gone to support Rush County Schools through the Legacy Fund.
Jason D. Kuhn, a native of Manilla, and a graduate of Rushville Consolidated High School in 1993 and Franklin College in 1998, passed away in February of 1999 following a two year bout with Hodgkin’s Disease.
The scramble provides an opportunity for those who knew Jason, and many others from the community, a chance to gather for a day of golf and fellowship in remembrance of a family member, friend, and outstanding citizen of the community.
Registration begins at 9 a.m. on June 18 and a shot gun start will be at 10 a.m.
Fees are $240 per team of four ($60 per person). Checks can be made to RCCF c/o Rush County Schools – JKM.
Hole sponsorships are available for a donation of $200. You or your business name will be on the back of the T-shirt for the event and on a sign at one of the 18 tee boxes.
In addition, prizes are awarded to the winning teams in the scramble, as well as to winners of other competitions held during the event, such as longest drive and longest putt made. Lunch and awards will be presented after the golf.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.