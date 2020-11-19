GREENSBURG - The Greensburg Rotary Club is selling holiday poinsettias.
The superior quality poinsettias are priced at $10 per plant.
The poinsettias are from Kruger-Maddux Greenhouse. They range from 12 to 18 inches tall with five to seven blooms per plant on average.
They come with a foil wrapped and covered 6.5-inch pot and are available in red, white, marble, pink and speckled blooms.
Prepaid orders will be accepted until Monday, Nov. 23.
Poinsettia pick- up is from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4 and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 5, at Decatur County Family YMCA.
Checks can be made payable to Greensburg Rotary Club, PO Box 186, Greensburg, IN 47240.
Proceeds will provide scholarships to local students and other worthy Rotary community service projects.
Registration forms can be found on the Rotary website, www.greensburg-rotary.org or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GreensburgRotaryClub.
For more information contact Diane Hart-Dawson at 812-663-9622 or email at dianehd@dcfymca.org.
Interested in joining a service club? Consider Rotary! Feel free to attend a meeting. The club meets at noon Mondays at former Decatur County Sherriff's Department.
