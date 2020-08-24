GREENSBURG – Local law enforcement personnel recently confiscated a large amount of methamphetamine and cash as part of a drug investigation that focused on a residence at Lake McCoy, located a few miles east of Greensburg and north of Ind. 46.
According to a news release from Greensburg Chief of Police Brendan Bridges, Wednesday (Aug. 19), Rebecca Stuart, 58, Greensburg, was arrested on a warrant for two counts of dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony.
During the investigation, Greensburg detectives seized more than 250 grams of methamphetamine during the execution of a search warrant at her residence.
Also seized during the investigation was more than $80,000 in cash.
Stuart had bonded out of jail on her initial warrant, but was later arrested on the new charge of dealing in methamphetamine.
“The Greensburg Police Department would like to again thank the Indiana State Police, Decatur County Sheriff’s Department and Westport Police Department with their assistance in this investigation,” Chief Bridges said.
The chief also noted that criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
