RUSHVILLE - The ambulance building at Rush Memorial Hospital has been renamed the Marvin L. Cole Building in honor of retired hospital board member Marvin Cole and his many years of service to the hospital.
The dedication ceremony was attended by the members of the hospital board, and the announcement of the dedication was made by CEO Brad Smith.
Cole spent 20 years as a Rush County Commissioner and 26 years as a member of the RMH Board of Directors.
“When I came on the hospital board, I thought it would close. It was in really bad shape,” Cole said.
Fortunately, Cole saw the importance of turning the hospital around. He understood that in Rush County, as elsewhere, quality health care is essential to quality of life. He wanted that quality of life for his community.
Cole helped oversee many changes in his 26 years on the board including the 1996 Emergency Department and Surgery Suite addition, the construction of the Medical Office Building, the purchase and remodel of the Walk-In Care and Healthcare Associates buildings and the construction of the Pediatric building.
In addition to contributing to expansion of the physical campus, Cole approved many new services and providers. His proudest achievement, however, was the creation of a county-wide hospital ambulance service in 2008. Cole credits hospital board member and Rush County Commissioner Tom Barnes as a major contributor to this achievement.
In 2018, Cole’s personal donation led to the establishment of the RMH Patient Shuttle Service. The shuttle is convenient for all of hospital patients, but it is particularly appreciated by the elderly and those with mobility issues. In the case of both the ambulance and the shuttle, Cole had the foresight to recognize a community need and the dedication to help create a solution.
“The hospital is a vital part of the community,” Cole said.
The newly named Marvin L. Cole building is one small reminder that Marvin Cole has spent a lifetime as a vital part of the hospital.
When asked about Marvin’s contribution to the hospital, CEO Brad Smith said, “Marvin was an outstanding board member. His commitment to meeting the healthcare needs of our community was reflected in the enormous amount of time and energy he devoted to his work on the board. For 26 years, we could always count on Marvin to attend every meeting and faithfully support hospital improvements. I will miss his knowledge and experience, but I will also miss him personally as well. ”
Referring to the renaming of the ambulance building, Smith added, “For someone with Marvin’s level of dedication, a 'thank you' just wouldn’t have been enough.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.