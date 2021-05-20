GREENSBURG – The 27th Annual Decatur Golf Tournament benefiting Our Hospice of South Central Indiana will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021 at the Greensburg Country Club.
“The tournament will be slightly modified again this year as we continue to keep all participants safe, but we expect it will be another fantastic event as we raise funds to support Hospice patients and families served by our staff at our Greensburg office,” Laura Leonard, Our Hospice President, said.
Registration for this year’s tournament must be done in advance as there will be no walk up registration on June 18. New this year, you can register your team on line, sign up to be a sponsor or make a donation at crh.org/hospicegolf.
The entry fee has been reduced to $90 per player/$360 per team which includes green fees, cart, box lunch and prizes. Teams will be assigned a starting hole prior to the event and will be asked to pick up their boxed lunch prior to going directly to their assigned starting hole for a shotgun start at 11 a.m. Awards will be announced on social media.
“This is an important fundraising event for us. As a not-for-profit hospice, we rely on generous community support to help us raise funds to bridge the gap in funding and bring the very best care to all patients and families who need it. Last year, we provided over $311,000 in professional medical care in the Greensburg area. Fundraising events, such as the golf tournament, provide critical support for those at the end of their life. We gratefully ask the Greensburg and surrounding communities, especially at this time of unprecedented challenges, to once again step up and help us meet this need,” Leonard added.
To become a sponsor or register, please call Mark Wickens 812-614-1985, Jim Wenning 812-593-0940 or Julie Davis 812-371-7973.
Since 1994, through the support of the generous tournament sponsors and donors, this event has raised over $645,000.
Information provided
