GREENSBURG – Fifth-grade students from Greensburg, North and South Decatur, Good Shepherd Academy, St. Mary’s Elementary and Tree City Homeschoolers spent Thursday at the Decatur County Fairgrounds learning about life on the farm at the 29th annual Ag Day Fair. The event is hosted by Decatur County Farm Bureau, the Decatur County Soil & Water Conservation District, and local FFA chapters.
Nearly 75 volunteers, including local farmers, members of the agri-businesses community, deputies from the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department, firefighters and EMT’s treated more than 400 students from across the county to various scenarios and activities including taking care of meat and dairy goats, birds, ag technology, lawn mower and farm equipment safety, growing plants hydroponically, and even bee keeping.
FFA members from NDHS, SDHS, and GCHS also assisted as exhibit educators and group guides for the kids, teachers and chaperones.
Students all received bright yellow T-shirts sporting the theme of the day ““Backyard to Barnyard – Ag can be for Everyone. The design of the T-shirt was created this year by Greensburg Elementary School’s Cadence Buck.
The day started early, with buses arriving at 8:40 a.m. Presenters were set up at 21 stations scattered around the Decatur County Fairgrounds’ Community Building, HQ Building, and the Livestock building, and groups of kids moved from presentation to presentation at a blast from the whistle.
They even got lunch and sweets, compliments of event sponsors.
FFA member and GCHS senior Austin Adams volunteered his help, answering questions and lending a hand to the day’s events. He joined FFA his sophomore year and plans to become an automotive technician and a diesel mechanic at trade school after graduation in 2023.
“I enjoy the FFA because of all the opportunities it has given me,” Adams said. “I like helping at Ag Day because it means I get to experience all of these things with the kids. It’s also another opportunity to help the community and help it grow.”
