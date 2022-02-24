GREENSBURG – The Second Annual Cookie Crumbles 5K Walk/Run kicks off at 9 a.m., Saturday, March 19, at Rebekah Park.
Sponsored by Decatur County Girl Scouts, this family event raises money for local Girl Scout programming.
The Cookie Crumbles 5K is designed to be a family-friendly event. Come in costume, enter one of five categories, and win a potential prize.
This year’s contest offers prizes for the best in these categories: Most Creative, Crazy Hair, Best Family, Best Group, Best Cookie.
The course involves a local nature trail that travels through a park that includes a splash pad, playground, a picnic area and so much more, so bring the family!
Each registrant will have the choice to select a T-shirt, medal or both by the designated deadline as well as a box of classic Girl Scout cookies of their choice.
Several businesses are showing their support as sponsors.
Registration for the walk/run, a T-shirt (or a souvenir medal) and a box of cookies is $25. Registration for 13 and over (a T-shirt/ souvenir medal) is $30.
Age groups are 13 to 20; 21 to 30; 31 to 40; 41 to 50, and 50 plus.
Runners can compete in their age group and request a run time. Even though walking the 5K is welcomed, the best run time in each age group will receive an award.
Decatur County Girl Scouts are part of Service Unit 702; their goal is to train girls with servant hearts. The organization consists of nearly 95 girls ages kindergarten through 12th grade and nearly 30 adult volunteers and leaders from across the county. Throughout the year, Service Unit 702 camps and participate in a variety of programs on a local and council level.
A non-profit organization that functions largely on donations and fundraisers, the leaders are continuously trying to think of new and creative ways to increase funds and lower costs for the girls that participate. But, as with everything else right now, the pandemic has made typical fundraisers difficult.
“It is our hope that the Cookie Crumbles 5K Walk/Run will enable us to open up even more possibilities for the girls,” said Southern Indiana Membership Manager Melanie Maxwell.
“I’m so excited to have this opportunity to host the second year of the Cookie Crumbles 5K,” said Race Coordinator Ashley Schwering. “I hope it continues to grow and becomes an annual event our members and community look forward to every year.”
Registration is live at: https://my.cheddarup.com/c/cookie-crumbles-5k.
Questions? Email dcgscookiecrumbles@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.