RUSHVILLE – The Second Annual Jimmy “Van” Coach Evans Golf Outing will be held with a shot gun start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29 at Antler Pointe Golf Club.
The proceeds from the event will go to the Rushville Lions Athletic Fund.
Entry fee for individuals is $50 and for teams of four is $200. The entry fee includes a meal at the end of the round of golf, door prize ticket and chances to win cash prizes for men and women longest drive and closest to the pin.
There will also be optional games of 50/50 drawing, skin pot for $5 per player and team poker game. Fifty percent of the optional games will also go to the Rushville Lions Athletic Fund.
Tee ads can be purchased for $50 per ad.
Prizes will also be awarded to the first place team and the last place team.
Any monetary or product donations can be made by contacting Antler Pointe Golf Club at (765) 932-3072 or Rocky McGrath at (765) 561-5824.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.