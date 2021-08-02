RUSHVILLE — The second annual Jimmy “Van” Coach Evans Golf Outing will be held Saturday, Aug. 28, at Antler Pointe Golf Club.
The event will have a 10 a.m. shot gun start.
Entry fee is $50 per person or $200 per team. Proceeds go to the Rushville Lions Athletic Fund.
The entry fee includes a meal at the end of the round, door prize ticket, chances to win cash prizes for longest drive for men and women and for closest to the pin for men and women.
The first place team and last place team will will also be given a prize.
There will be optional games throughout the event. There will be a 50/50 drawing, a skins pot ($5 per player, $20 per team) and a tam poker game.
Tee Ads are $50 per ad per tee. The sponsor ads need to be turned in by Aug. 14.
Any monetary or product donation can be made by contacting Antler Pointe Golf Club at (765) 932-3072 or Rocky McGrath at (765) 561-5824.
