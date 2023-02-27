BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY - At approximately 7:30 p.m. Sunday, February 26, Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post began investigating a two-vehicle head-on crash on Ind. 7 in southern Bartholomew County that resulted in serious injuries.
The initial investigation by Trooper Clayton Saltzman indicated that a 2003 Toyota Camry, driven by Ty Woodson, 23, North Vernon, was southbound on Ind. 7 near Stephen Drive.
Woodson's vehicle then crossed the centerline into the path of a northbound 2009 Honda Odyssey driven by Trisha Carman, 39, Columbus.
The vehicles collided head-on in the northbound lanes of Ind. 7. Both vehicles came to rest in the roadway.
Woodson's vehicle caught fire as a result of the collision.
Woodson was flown to an Indianapolis area hospital with serious injuries.
Carman was transported by ambulance to Columbus Regional Hospital before being flown to an Indianapolis area hospital for further treatment.
A passenger in Carman's vehicle, Amberly Carman, 9, was flown from the scene to Peyton Manning Childrens Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment of serious injuries.
Evidence indicated that neither driver was wearing their seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash. Toxicology results on both drivers are pending. The investigation is ongoing.
At the conclusion of the investigation, the case will be presented to the Bartholomew County Prosecutor's Office for review for potential charges.
Ind. 7 was closed for approximately two hours for crash investigation and cleanup.
Trooper Saltzman was assisted at the scene by additional Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post and Indiana State Police Crash Reconstructionists.
The Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office, Jennings County Sheriff's Office, Columbus Township Fire Department, Elizabethtown Fire Department, Scipio-Geneva Township Fire Department, Jennings County EMS, and Columbus Regional Hospital EMS also assisted at the scene.
