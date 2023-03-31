GREENSBURG — Three juveniles were arrested early Thursday morning following a pursuit by local law enforcement agencies.
According to a news release from Greensburg Chief of Police Mike McNealy, at approximately 12:37 a.m. Thursday, March 30, Greensburg Police Officer Thomas Tuttle observed a white Chevrolet passenger car driving erratically.
Officer Tuttle observed the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and disregarding a lighted traffic signal.
Officer Tuttle attempted to stop the vehicle by utilizing his emergency lights and siren. The vehicle did not stop, and a vehicle pursuit was initiated.
Greensburg Police and Decatur County Sheriff’s units pursued the vehicle through Greensburg and the southwestern area of Decatur County.
The Chevrolet left the roadway, driving into a field in the 3000 block of W. of CR 200 S. in Decatur County.
The driver of the vehicle exited and fled from the scene on foot. Sgt. Chris Bridges pursued the driver and was able to take them into custody without incident.
Officer Tuttle and other members of the Police Department were able to safely apprehend the other two occupants of the vehicle without incident.
The driver of the vehicle was preliminarily charged with the following offenses: Resisting Law Enforcement with a Motor Vehicle, a Level 6 Felony; Possession of Marijuana, a Class B Misdemeanor; and Illegal Possession of Alcohol by a Minor, a Class C Misdemeanor.
The passengers of the vehicle are being preliminarily charged with Possession of Marijuana, a Class B Misdemeanor; and Illegal Possession of Alcohol by a Minor, a Class C Misdemeanor.
Chief McNealy said because {span}all the parties involved in this incident are juveniles the GPD will not be releasing any more information, and{/span} offered his thanks to the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department and Decatur County Communications for their assistance in this case.
The release also included a reminder that criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendants are presumed to be innocent unless, and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.
