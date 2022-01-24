Purdue Extension is offering a three-part series to assist farm operations to continue to move forward in developing a succession plan. This series will be offered via Zoom.
Registration closes on Feb. 9 and the first session is set for Feb. 15.
The series is called Farm and Family Business Succession: Strategies to Stay on Track.
Session 1 – Feb. 15, 2022
- Barriers to Succession Planning with Educator Jenna Ness
- Building Your Advisory Team with Educator Kyle Weaver
- First Steps with Specialist Renee Wiatt and Educator Krista Pullen
Session 2 – February 22, 2022
- "Insurance for the Successor Retirement Planning for Families" with Educator, Courtney Schmidt
- "Retirement Planning for Families" with Ken Roney JD, CPA, CLU Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance
Session 3 – March 1, 2022
- Operating and Buy - Sell Agreements with Educator Ed Farris
- Structuring Your Farm Succession Plan: Will inheritance taxes be an issue? with Attorney Dan Siewers, Hart Bell, LLC
Because of the popularity of this workshop, credit card payment is strongly recommended. If a workshop’s registration includes a manual, it will not be shipped until payment is received. This includes check payments, so checks should be mailed immediately following registration.
All cancellations are subject to a 12% registration fee and $5 processing fee. Manuals are non-refundable. No refunds will be processed after Feb. 9, 2022. If a participant of a virtual event experiences technical difficulties that prevent participation (other than event-wide difficulties), no refunds will be issued after the link to join that event has been provided.
For virtual events, the link to join will not be provided until payment is received.
For registration questions, contact The Education Store at edustore@purdue.edu.
