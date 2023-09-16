GREENSBURG – Decatur County Farm Bureau, Inc. coordinated the 30th Annual Ag Day Fair Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Decatur County Fairgrounds.
Fifth-graders from Greensburg, North and South Decatur, St. Mary’s and Good Shepherd Christian Academy and some local fifth-grade homeschooled students attended and appeared to enjoy the educational event.
“This is a tremendous volunteer effort by local farmers, agribusinesses, the county sheriff’s department, fire department, EMS and others,” Ag Day Fair Coordinator Patty Lange Fischer said. “In all, approximately 70 volunteers come together to make this one-day event happen. FFA members from North Decatur, South Decatur and Greensburg High School also assist as exhibit educators and group guides for several hundred fifth-graders, their teachers and chaperones. In all, over 350 students, teachers and chaperones attend the Ag Day Fair activities.”
The students and their teachers wore official Ag Day Fair T-shirts provided by Decatur County Farm Bureau, Inc. and the Decatur County Soil & Water Conservation District.
This year’s theme was “Agriculture is Timeless Yesterday – Today – Tomorrow.”
The Ag Day Fair got started early. Buses started arriving around 8:50 a.m. and the annual event ended at approximately 2 p.m.
There were 21 educational exhibits that included live animals, birds, and products from the wide variety of agriculture enterprises in Decatur County.
“It is a very exciting, fast moving, informative day,” Lange Fischer said. “This is a positive event with many local experts in their respective areas teaching our children.”
