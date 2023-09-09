GREENSBURG – The 31st Greensburg Chautauqua, billed this year as the “Chautauqua Variety Show Series” is scheduled this year in blocks of time coinciding with the 9:35 to 11:15 a.m. schedule block at Greensburg Community High School.
Each event will feature national guests via ZOOM or regional guests (in person).
Every event will also showcase the talents of members of the GCHS student body.
The general public is invited and encouraged to participate completely free of charge.
At 9:35 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, the annual event will kick-off with an interview with “Good Morning America” Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee.
After Zee will be the talents of a ventriloquist/magician Mike Hemmelgarn (in person).
“Kinetic Kristen,” a live aerial acrobat will perform.
Finishing off the first event, viewers will get to spend some time with Charles Andrew Nelson, the actor best known for having played the character of Darth Vader in the Special Edition re-release of the original Star Wars trilogy as well as in the Rebel Assault II and Dark Forces video games.
Event 2, at 9:35 a.m. Tuesday Oct. 17, will be the playing of the silent horror classic “Nosferatu,” accompanied by a professional classic theater organist from Chicago.
At 9:35 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, Michael Grimes of “America’s Got Talent” Season 5 will sing, and “Lost in Space” actor Billy Mumy will chat.
On Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023 U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limon will speak.
Chautauqua organizer John Pratt explained this year’s event, “To keep this fresh I decided to make it little bit of the Ed Sullivan Show, with “America’s Got Talent” and some genuine Chautauqua mixed in.”
To connect with Pratt, email him at jopratt @greensbrg.k12.in.us or call 812-663-7176 ext. 1213.
