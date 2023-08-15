GREENSBURG -The 34th Annual Reunion of the Greensburg Power of the Past is scheduled for Aug. 16 to 20 at the Decatur County Fairgrounds.
The Power of the Past has become one of Greensburg’s most recognized and well-attended events, with visitors from as far away as Canada. Many presenters, hobbyists and fans return every year, and last year’s event drew a record crowd of more than 10,000 people!
This year’s event marks the 100th anniversary of the International Harvester Farmall tractor, the first successful row crop tractor. Also featured will be the John Deere Model D tractor’s anniversary marking 100 years since John Deere manufactured and marketed their first tractor.
Spread over the Decatur County Fairgrounds and the fields behind it, Power of the Past features antique machinery and working examples of engines used in days gone by.
Flea market booths will be set up selling tools, hand-crafted work, and assorted other items.
There will be antique tractor pulls at 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the fairgrounds’ track.
Antique power machines parade through the fairgrounds, there’s grocery bingo and quilts on display.
The yearly fiddle contest in the Community Building is a draw for an increasingly large crowd as well.
Tickets to the event are $5, with “weekend passes” available for $15.
Golf cart registration ($10) is required with proof of insurance.
Camping onsite with electric hook-up (no water) is available.
For more information, go to www.greensburgpowerofthepast.com.
