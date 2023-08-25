GREENSBURG – The 34th Annual Reunion of the Greensburg Power of the Past, held last weekend at the Decatur County Fairgrounds, attracted antique machinery enthusiasts and flea market fans from all points across the continent.
One of Southeastern Indiana’s most recognized and well-attended events, some visited from as far away as Canada, boosting attendance to a new record of more than 16,000.
The event began in 1989 as a way to honor the farm machinery of the past while also offering an opportunity to showcase more modern equipment.
Spreading across the Decatur County Fairgrounds, Power of the Past featured hundreds of tractors, combines, and other pieces of farm equipment, for sale, for display and just for conversation.
This year is the 100th anniversary of the International Harvester Farmall tractor, as well as the 100th year since John Deere first manufactured and marketed their first Model “D” tractor. Both milestones were celebrated at this year’s local reunion.
Flea market booths selling any and all kinds of assorted tools, gadgets, jewelry, leather products, and toys were on hand, and the antique tractor pulls on Thursday and Friday at the track saw record attendance.
Artisans and craftsmen displayed their work and just about any kind of food you can think of was available for the hungry festival-goer.
The parade on Saturday featured assorted makes and models of tractors trekking through the fairgrounds, and the always popular fiddle contest featured more than 20 competitors.
Asked to sum up the event, Director Tom Cherry said, “I think it’s the best one we’ve had so far!”
