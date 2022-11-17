MORRIS — St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church will host their 36th annual Live Nativity from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, December 9, and Saturday, December 10. This free community event is open to all.
St. Anthony’s Live Nativity Celebration started humbly in 1986 and has grown ever since. Children are encouraged to volunteer to be apart of this heartwarming tradition. Costumes provided. Being able to be a part of the Nativity helps children and families remember the true reason for the Christmas Season.
Along with the Living Nativity Scene attendees can also view manger animals.
Complimentary hot chocolate and treats will be available to enjoy while listen to local musicians and choirs preform Christmas Carols.
While you visit makes sure take a minute to make a children’s craft and create an Angel Ornament to memorialize a loved on our Angel Memorial Tree.
This event could not be a success without community volunteers coming together to remember over three decades of memories and create new ones each year.
Organizer Sean Glaub hopes that this year will be their best yet.
