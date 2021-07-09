GREENSBURG - Local 4-H 10-year members were recently honored with a catered meal and mementos of their work. The event took place at the Decatur County Fairgrounds' Community Building.

Originally scheduled to take place in the Free Stage tent, a torrential afternoon downpour made a change of venue necessary.

Fair Board and Purdue Extension volunteers rushed into action and saved the day. Without a second thought, they moved the banquet into the Community Building so the event could go on. 

After dinner was served by Corey's BBQ and Catering from Westport, Katy Kinker and Taylor Bohman received Farm Bureau Outstanding Member Awards and Jaxson Kramer received the Chad Holtkamp Memorial Award. 

Abigail Hartmann and Sara Hasselbring were each awarded Christa Nobbe Eldridge Memorial Awards, and then, after the 4-H Scholarship awards were presented, each 10-year member received personalized duffel bags. 

Many of the awards presented were accompanied by scholarships.

******* Info Box **********

2021 Decatur County 10-year 4-H Members

Taylor Bohman

Allison Boilanger

Keagan Boughner, 

Kionna Bright,

Landon Carder

Austin Crosby

Kendall Cuskaden

Maria Fogg

Jenna Geis

Haley Gorrell 

Abigail Hartmann

Grace Hartmann

Sara Hasselbring

Madelin Hoover

Elizabeth Hyatt

Katy Kinker

Logan Koehne

Jason Kramer

Avery Kress

Brittany Krieger

Megan Manlief

Loren Martin

Ashlynn Mayhugh

Connor Messer

Annaliese Nobbe

Landon Nobbe

Nathan Ploeger

Tony Schwering

Sarah Springmeyer

Layne Wesseler

Contact Bill Rethlake at 812-663-3111, ext 217011 or email bill.rethlake@greensburgdailynews.com

