GREENSBURG - Local 4-H 10-year members were recently honored with a catered meal and mementos of their work. The event took place at the Decatur County Fairgrounds' Community Building.
Originally scheduled to take place in the Free Stage tent, a torrential afternoon downpour made a change of venue necessary.
Fair Board and Purdue Extension volunteers rushed into action and saved the day. Without a second thought, they moved the banquet into the Community Building so the event could go on.
After dinner was served by Corey's BBQ and Catering from Westport, Katy Kinker and Taylor Bohman received Farm Bureau Outstanding Member Awards and Jaxson Kramer received the Chad Holtkamp Memorial Award.
Abigail Hartmann and Sara Hasselbring were each awarded Christa Nobbe Eldridge Memorial Awards, and then, after the 4-H Scholarship awards were presented, each 10-year member received personalized duffel bags.
Many of the awards presented were accompanied by scholarships.
2021 Decatur County 10-year 4-H Members
2021 Decatur County 10-year 4-H Members
Taylor Bohman
Allison Boilanger
Keagan Boughner,
Kionna Bright,
Landon Carder
Austin Crosby
Kendall Cuskaden
Maria Fogg
Jenna Geis
Haley Gorrell
Abigail Hartmann
Grace Hartmann
Sara Hasselbring
Madelin Hoover
Elizabeth Hyatt
Katy Kinker
Logan Koehne
Jason Kramer
Avery Kress
Brittany Krieger
Megan Manlief
Loren Martin
Ashlynn Mayhugh
Connor Messer
Annaliese Nobbe
Landon Nobbe
Nathan Ploeger
Tony Schwering
Sarah Springmeyer
Layne Wesseler
