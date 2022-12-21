GREENSUBURG – For nearly 80 years, 4-H has been making an impact in Decatur County by influencing youth, parents, volunteers, and alumni. 4-H, the nation’s largest youth development and empowerment organization, cultivates confident kids who tackle the issues that matter most in their communities right now.
4-H offers young people incredible experiences and highlights the remarkable 4-H’ers in our community who work each day to make a positive impact on those around them.
Enrollment for 4-H officially opened on October 1. The 2023 enrollment deadline of January 15 is rapidly approaching. Be sure to sign up before the deadline.
Why should I join 4-H? What is in it for me?
As a 4-H member, you have the opportunity to learn new things and meet new people. Through 4-H projects, club meetings, trips, workshops, scholarship opportunities, and other activities, 4-H members get unique opportunities to grow and practice their passions. For a complete list of projects visit: extension.purdue.edu/4-H/projects/index.html
The various 4-H programs provide opportunity for young people to develop life skills and self-confidence that will last a lifetime. Students can begin their 4-H careers in kindergarten and have the option to continue through high school.
The Mini 4-H program is intended for young people in kindergarten through 2nd grade. While enrolled in Mini 4-H program, students may choose up to three projects, complete activities in a workbook and exhibit one item from each project at the County Fair each year. Membership in the Mini 4-H program is $5 per year.
The Traditional 4-H program is for students in third through twelfth grades. Students are able to select at least one project from over 75 different options at a variety of difficulties. Participants may exhibit items made or cared for at the County Fair. Many of the project winners at the county level can advance to the Indiana State Fair. Membership in the Traditional program is $20 per year, plus material supply expenses.
4-H is not about just the project, there are many other activities to pick from including 4-H Camp, Science workshops, Jr. Leaders, leadership workshops, and trips- just to name a few. There are many 4-H Clubs spread throughout Decatur County that meet on a regular basis, allowing youth to learn more about their projects, make new friends, do community service, and develop leadership skills.
How do you join 4-H?
Call your Decatur County Purdue Extension Office at 812-663-8388 or go online at http://in.4honline.com. You can find our local extension office located across from the Decatur County Fairgrounds at 545 S. CR 200 W., Greensburg, Indiana.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.