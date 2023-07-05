GREENSBURG – Independence Day celebrations and events were easy to find over the July 4 holiday.
The annual fireworks show hosted by the Decatur County Parks & Recreation Department went off without a hitch Monday evening at the Decatur County Fairgrounds.
Tuesday morning, the 103rd Tri Kappa July 4 parade enjoyed plenty of participants as well as people lining both sides of the street along the brief parade route, which traveled from North and Franklin streets south on Franklin to Washington Street, west on Washington to Broadway, then north on Broadway where it terminated at the intersection of Broadway and North streets.
Makayla and Jaxson Kieffer served as this year's Grand Marshals.
Tuesday, July 4, was an especially busy day in Rushville.
The annual Breakfast Optimist Club Car Show and Swap Meet got underway at 8 a.m. in North Veterans Memorial Park and enjoyed one of the largest turnouts in recent memory.
The community's annual 4th of July parade stepped off at 11 a.m. and traveled from the city parking lot in the 200 block of N. Perkins Street west to Main, north on Main to 11th, and west on 11th Street where it ended near Rushville Consolidated High School.
New this year was a mini food truck festival in the Rushville Elementary School parking lot that started at 5 p.m. and continued until fireworks filled the night sky from 10 until approximately 10:30 p.m.
