GREENSBURG — In recent weeks, a clever marketing ploy has received considerable attention locally and nationally; “$5,000 and a Gramma” has been talked up on television, in print and in coffee circles across the country. Locally, even though some feathers have been ruffled, understanding the actual craft behind the seemingly incredible offer might ease a few minds.
Many organizations are tasked with the challenge of marketing “Tree City” to the world. Economic Development Corporation Director Bryan Robbins earns his salary for doing just that. He’s been successful because he knows how to utilize local and federal tools to help him.
So, “$5,000 and a Gramma” (a/k/a “MakeMyMove”) is not as shocking as it sounds. In fact, when one looks at the numbers, it’s quite clever.
First, the $5,000 that’s available to someone moving to Greensburg is toward closing costs on home sales. It’s not a gift from on high, and it’s been in the budget all along; $25,000 from EDIT funds appropriated by the Decatur County Commissioners and $25,000 in EDIT funds appropriated by the Greensburg City Council.
There will be five winners chosen for the MakeMyMove package, so only five families will get the $5,000. The idea has been well received. There have been more than 1,700 applicants!
Other communities have implemented similar promotions, from $15,000 off student loans in rural Kansas, to a $20,000 forgivable loan program in Detroit, to a $10,000 cash-back program in Newton, Illinois ... they are all over the country.
The concept of recruitment of investment isn’t new.
“What Greensburg and Decatur County have done is leverage what makes our community special – small town feel, neighborly support of one another – and offer quality of life and quality of place extras that other communities haven’t, though I would expect to see some new incentives inspired by what we’ve done, and that’s great,” Robbins said.
There’s really no way to monetize the care of a Gramma, but Decatur Community Foundation Executive Director Tami Wenning offered her grandmothering services as a vote of approval from the DCCF, and that’s actually getting Greensburg as much attention as the $5,000.
Why are Greensburg community leaders trying to attract new citizens?
“First, we need people.,” Robbins said.
Decatur County is at 2.8% unemployment, which is statistical full employment for a community. The target recruits are professional remote workers.
“I’ve had conversations with local industry reps concerning the difficulty of finding people for the higher positions. This program could assist that search and help assure that those individuals live in our community,” Robbins said.
Greensburg also needs more homes.
“We have some outstanding homebuilders here, but there is room for more, be it new construction or home renovation. We’re in tough competition with other regions for builders and building companies, and any edge we can get we’ll use,” Robbins said.
Robbins concedes that “MakeMyMove” is a bold approach.
“Like change itself, fear of change has been pretty constant throughout the history of our community, from the railroads bringing new people to town, to Interstate 74, to even Honda coming in 2006,” he said.
Robbins said change is inevitable, and one way to help harness that change is to incentivize some of the Greensburg charm.
“It’s a means of strategic growth. We’re not closing our doors to all but select people, but we’re trying to attract what we feel will jibe with our community and the future we would like. We welcome everyone and want them to be happy here. The grassroots incentives demonstrate what we value, and we hope they’ll value them as well.”
Robbins looks at each new resident in the community as an investment of money, time, and knowledge, and requires some return on the investment. A single family’s value to a community might be difficult to measure, but there have been studies on individuals of a certain income level.
According to Indiana University’s Public Policy Institute, a remote worker making $100,000 generates $34,388 in incremental economic output each year, plus $4,547 in incremental state and local taxes, for a total annual value of $38,936.04
“As the EDC Director I’ve been involved with numerous community surveys, and many of them will suggest specific business residents would like to see set-up shop in our community,” Robbins said. “It can also tip the scales in our favor should a business be looking for expansion areas.”
The initial goal of the program is to recruit of five new homeowners, but if other community partners choose to rise up in support the program itself will grow.
