The 50 Extension Homemakers met at 1 p.m. July 14 at the First Baptist Church. Juanita Israel called the meeting to order in Isabelle Royce’s absence. Members recited the Club Creed and pledge to the American flag.
Judy Kessens gave devotions by reading Favorite Stories of Garvin Wells. For Cultural Arts, she showed a T-shirt quilt she made for her granddaughter’s high school graduation. Celia Grise read the Thought of the Month, “You will never win if you never begin” by Helen Rowland. Everyone sang the Song of the Month “You’re a Grand Old Flag.” There were no July birthdays.
Eight members answered roll by stating whether they worked or exhibited at the fair. Juanita gave the May secretary’s report which was approved as read. There was no June meeting. Bertha Head gave a treasurer’s report and read a thank you note from the Kid’s Closet for our donation at Christmas time.
We discussed the fair and collected the various comments which will be discussed at the next council meeting on Aug. 2 at the Extension Office large meeting room.
We discussed an outing and decided not to have one this year. We did decide to have our August picnic. Celia will be hostess. It will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Baptist Church. Our club will provide the fried chicken, and we are to bring side dishes and our own table service.
We were reminded to keep track of our volunteer hours. We decided to begin having light refreshments beginning in September. We will fill out our program booklets at our next meeting. The Madison District Retreat will be held Sept. 22 and 23. Registration forms are to be submitted by Sept. 8.
Juanita gave the health and safety lesson from an AARP magazine titled “What Your Body Needs at 70+. It was also good information for those of us who have not yet reached that milestone.
We sang the Club Prayer, and Juanita presented the Soy lesson on A-Z products and healthful information. At our August meeting, Ruth Smith will present the health and safety lesson and Bertha will present the program lesson.
