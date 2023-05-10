BATESVILLE - The Batesville City Council and Board of Works met for their respective meetings Monday to approve street closures, authorize $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) spending and approve updates to the American Disabilities Act (ADA) and Section 105 of the Rehabilitation Act.
ARPA funds came as a result of the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) program authorized by the ARPA, which delivered $350 billion to governments across the country, according to the United States Treasury website. According to Clerk-Treasurer Paul Gates, the city received roughly $1.5 million from the ARPA funds.
"We are required to use those monies by the end of 2024, or at least have them earmarked for a project by the end of '24, no longer paying out by the end of '26," Gates said. "The only thing we did last year was a request for an additional appropriation of $175,000 for the skatepark."
An additional $25,000 was approved for the possible purchase of the Batesville Umbrella Sky structure, but that did not come to fruition so those funds were not spent.
The City Council approved a resolution to use $500,000 on park improvements to Liberty Park. Tennis courts, tree maintenance, walking path paving, Liberty Park parking lot paving, improvements to the bathrooms, sub-flooring in the grandstands and a new park maintenance building to replace the mismatch of current park structures.
Tim Macyauski, Batesville's ADA Coordinator, asked the council to approve the signing of an ADA document requiring Batesville "to make reasonable modifications to policies and programs to ensure qualified individuals with disabilities have an equal opportunity to enjoy programs and activities."
The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) requires this to be added to Batesville's program as a condition to receive funding, including from the Community Crossings Matching Grant (CCMG) program, which Batesville benefits from annually.
Additionally, the Board of Works approved a street closure for Amack's Well's Puppuccino Night from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. August 5 from the corner of Amack's Well to Ison's Pizza on George Street.
The St. Louis Church Festival's street closure was also approved on South Walnut from the corner of Helene to S. Mulberry and St. Louis Place from the corner of Walnut to East Main Street.
