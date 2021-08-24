GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Council has partnered with the Decatur County Community Foundation to administer funding given to our county by the federal government. The purpose of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) is to deliver direct relief to Americans affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Council has budgeted a total of $550,000 for grants. These funds will be distributed among nonprofit organizations, volunteer fire departments, and small businesses in Decatur County.
Any organization in one of these three categories that has experienced financial hardship in the past 18 months because of the Covid-19 pandemic is welcome to apply.
Interested parties may apply between now and September 13.
Funding decisions will be made later this year by a four-person committee that includes Decatur County Council members Deanna Burkart, Kenny Hooten and Melanie Nobbe, and Decatur County Commissioner Chuck Emsweller.
Once awarded funding, recipients will sign a grant agreement and be expected to provide sufficient proof that the funds were used as intended.
Decatur County Auditor Janet Chadwell and her staff will administer funding after it is awarded.
The Decatur County Community Foundation is working closely with the Council to meet the ever-changing needs of the community. All grant applications and follow-up assignments will be handled by the Community Foundation.
Deanna Burkart is the Council’s primary point of contact concerning the distribution of ARPA funds. For grant application-related questions, contact Alex Sefton at the Community Foundation: 812.662.6364.
For more information, visit the Foundation’s website at dccfound.org/arpa.
The Foundation is also hosting ARPA grantwriting workshops for any nonprofit, volunteer fire department, or small business interested in applying. In these workshops, applicants will walk through the online application process.
Workshops will be hosted from 2 to 4 p.m. August 26, September 2, and September 9 at the Foundation office, 101 E. Main Street, Greensburg.
