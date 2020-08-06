RUSHVILLE – The 5th annual Princess Theatre Car Show will be held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Rushville’s Riverside Park Amphitheater.
This year there will not be a registration. A free-will donation will be taken instead of the normal registration fee.
There will not be any trophies or door prizes. Just come out, hang out and show off your favorite ride. A DJ will also be provided.
Social distancing will be in place.
All proceeds and donations go toward the Princess Theatre stage project.
For more information, contact Tim McCord at 765-561-1184.
