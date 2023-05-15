MILFORD - A 62-year-old mystery will be solved at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, when the Milford Cemetery Association opens a time capsule that's been sealed inside one of the south gate posts since 1961.
The event will be hosted by the Milford Cemetery Association board and will take place at the cemetery, 7350 W. CR 100 N., Greensburg. Cookies and lemonade will be provided. In the event of rain, the time capsule will be opened at the cemetery caretaker's garage.
Evidence of the time capsule (actually, a ball jar with a sealed lid) was discovered when the new secretary of the MFA, Jackie Schneider, was searching through old documents and found references to the capsule in a note, written in cursive, that details interesting information about the age and use of the grounds.
"The cemetery was incorporated in 1954 but was never carried out. In July 1960, a group of interested people held a meeting at Milford Church," the note read. "The main entrance was given in 1961 by Dr. and Mrs. Herrad in memory of her parents. A box containing early history of of the community was sealed in a post."
To investigate, the Board decided to remove the heavy brass plate connected to the front of the east post, and discovered it was hollow.
"I would have thought the posts were solid," Schneider said, "but when they took off the front plate we found they were hollow."
Using long "grabbers" to reach the capsule, those involved removed the sealed jar to prevent vandals. Caretaker for the grounds Jerry Dwiggins has the unopened jar stored at his nearby home in anticipation of the May 20 event.
The Daily News first reported on Milford Cemetery when correspondent Pat Smith profiled it in 2015, calling attention to the age of some of the gravestones there.
After Smith's article in 2015, the Daily News reported about the Milford Cemetery Association's concerns about finding someone to mow and provide upkeep for the historic site.
Eventually, the Milford Cemetery Association came into being to manage the cemetery and funds have been secured to provide upkeep and maintenance.
Now, the cemetery is in good condition thanks to Dwiggin's care, but donations to the maintenance fund are still gratefully accepted and can be sent to Jackie Schneider at 1529 N. CR 700 W., Greensburg.
The current board of the Milford Cemetery Association consists of Jerry Wiseman, Ed Smith, Jerry Dwiggins, John Dwiggins Jr., David Henderson, Susan Gosnell, Jackie Schneider, Kody Schneider and Dennis Fogle.
