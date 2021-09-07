GREENSBURG - The Greensburg Fire Department is hosting a 20th Year Remembrance Ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the fire station, 528 N. Ireland Street, to mark the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks against multiple US targets.
"We are having the ceremony to remember and honor those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001," Greensburg Assistant Fire Chief Brian Wenning said. "Over 3,000 people perished, including 343 FDNY firefighters and 71 NYPD officers. When we said 'Never Forget' we meant it."
Area citizens are encouraged to attend the program.
"We hope the public will attend to keep the memory alive of those affected by that tragic day," Wenning said. "The program will last about 45 minutes. We will have local speakers and singers performing the National Anthem and God Bless America."
Saturday's ceremony will be followed by an open house and light refreshments.
RUSHVILLE
The Rushville Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will observe the remembrance of September 11, also known as Patriot Day, by displaying a Field of Flags at 10 a.m. in the Honor Park at Arlington East Hill Cemetery, east of Arlington on US Highway 52.
The Field of Flags will consist of 2,977 American flags, each representing an individual who lost their life in the attacks on the Twin Towers, the Pentagon and Flight 93.
“September 11, 2001 changed a generation of Americans, our military, how we view our first-responders and the world,” Patty Caudill, Regent Rushville Chapter DAR, said. “Those of us who remember that day, no matter what we were doing or where we were, came together as one. We became witnesses that day for those 2,977 who were killed, and we must never forget that day and how it changed the world.”
The Field of Flags will be open for the public to view Saturday, September 11, and Sunday, September 12.
The 9/11 Field of Flags is sponsored by the Rushville Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, Arlington East Hill Cemetery Association and the Rushville Elks.
BATESVILLE
No public ceremonies are observations associated with September 11, 2021 were brought to the attention of the Daily News.
A Batesville Fire Department representative, when contacted by the Daily News Tuesday afternoon, said the BFD had nothing planned at that time.
ABOUT THE ATTACKS
According to Wikipedia.com, the September 11, 2001 attacks, often referred to as 9/11, were a series of four coordinated terrorist attacks by the militant Islamist terrorist group al-Qaeda against the United States of America.
On that morning, four commercial airliners traveling from the northeastern United States to California were hijacked mid-flight by 19 al-Qaeda terrorists. The hijackers were organized into three groups of five hijackers and one group of four. Each group had one hijacker who had received flight training and took over control of the aircraft. Their explicit goal was to crash each plane into a prominent American building, causing mass casualities and partial or complete destruction of the targeted buildings.
The first plane to hit its target was American Airlines Flight 11. It was flown into the North Tower of the World Trade Center complex in Lower Manhattan at 8:46 a.m. Seventeen minutes later, at 9:03 a.m., the World Trade Center's South Tower was hit by United Airlines Flight 175. Both 110-story towers collapsed within an hour and 42 minutes, leading to the collapse of the other World Trade Center structures including 7 World Trade Center, and significantly damaging surrounding buildings.
A third flight, American Airlines Flight 77, flown from Dulles International Airport, was hijacked over Ohio. At 9:37 a.m., it crashed into the west side of the Pentagon in Arlington County, Virginia, causing a partial collapse of the building's side.
The fourth, and final flight, United Airlines Flight 93, was flown in the direction of Washington, D.C. This flight was the only plane not to hit its intended target, instead crashing in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania at 10:03 a.m. The plane's passengers attempted to regain control of the aircraft and ultimately diverted the flight from its intended target. Investigators determined that Flight 93's target was either the White House or the U.S. Capitol.
The destruction of the World Trade Center and nearby infrastructure seriously harmed the economy of New York City and created a global economic recession. Many countries strengthened their anti-terrorism legislation and expanded the powers of law enforcement and intelligence agencies to prevent terrorist attacks. The U.S. and Canadian civilian airspaces were closed until September 13, while Wall Street trading was closed until September 17. Many closings, evacuations, and cancellations followed out of respect or fear of further attacks.
The attacks resulted in 2,977 fatalities, more than 25,000 injuries, and substantial long-term health consequences, in addition to at least $10 billion in infrastructure and property damage. It remains the deadliest terrorist attack in human history and the single deadliest incident for firefighters and law enforcement officers in the history of the United States.
Numerous memorials have since been constructed including the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York City, the Pentagon Memorial in Arlington County, Virginia, and the Flight 93 National Memorial at the Pennsylvania crash site.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.