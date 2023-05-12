GREENSBURG - Decatur County Sheriff Bill Meyerrose presided at a press conference Thursday recognizing a 9-year-old girl's bravery during the recent crash of a FedEx truck on Interstate 74. The conference was attended by multiple first responders, dispatchers and representatives of the Decatur County Communications Center.
On Sunday, April 23, at approximately 2:54 a.m., the Decatur County Communications Center received a call reporting the crash of a FedEx on Interstate 74 near the 127 mile marker. The semi was the only vehicle involved in the crash.
When Decatur County Sheriff's deputies arrived at the scene, the semi was in the median, against the safety cables at the side of the west-bound lane.
The driver of the vehicle, Travis Hampton, was found semi-conscious with significant injuries to his head. Due to injuries sustained in the crash, Hampton was flown to St. Vincent's Hospital.
It was assumed that someone had dropped a rock off the overpass and struck Hampton's rig, smashing through the cab window.
After receiving numerous tips from the police, two minors were questioned which lead to the arrest of a 16-year-old male.
Due they are minors, their identities are being withheld pending further criminal investigation.
Immediately after the crash, the Decatur County Communications team received a 911 call from Hampton's daughter, 9-year-old Sha'lon Sharp, who was asleep in the bunk behind her father at the time of the crash.
At a press conference Thursday, Sharp was rewarded for her bravery and quick action after the crash by the Director of Decatur County Communications Erica Free.
"Sha'lon reached Decatur County Communications and stayed on the line with dispatchers Allison Wilson and Kyla Dell for eight minutes while the dispatchers used in-house systems, mapping and another 911 call to send help," Free said.
"Sha'lon was able to stay connected and confirm with the dispatchers that her father was breathing. She was also able to confirm that a rock had hit the window of the semi," Free added.
"In an interview with me afterward, her father Travis told me he was just thankful that someone was there to call someone. Everyone in this room today echoes those same sentiments," Free continued.
To recognize her bravery, Free presented Sha'lon an award plaque for her bravery and actions after the crash.
"We publicly recognize Sha'lon Sharp as a 911 Hero for lifesaving actions that day," Free said.
Sheriff Meyerrose thanked local law enforcement and public safety for "doing a tremendous job that night."
Hampton said, "I am just thankful for my daughter, without whom I wouldn't be here today."
