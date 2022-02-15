STATEHOUSE – Legislation sponsored by State Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg) creating minimum training requirements for 911 dispatchers could soon be law.
Frye, chair of the House Committee on Veterans Affairs and Public Safety, said 911 dispatchers are already required to complete certain trainings, but there are no statewide requirements.
He said Senate Enrolled Act 158 would require local jurisdictions to set basic and continuing education requirements.
"Our 911 dispatchers are a vital part of every emergency response and can provide a calming voice to a person in crisis," Frye said. "This is commonsense legislation to make sure we have standards across the board that can help first responders better help and protect Hoosiers."
Frye said the bill would allow local jurisdictions to tailor their trainings to better respond to the calls they see more often. According to Frye, approximately 80% of the state's dispatchers already meet the requirements that would be set by this bill.
Senate Enrolled Act 158 is now eligible to be signed into law by the governor. To learn more and watch legislative proceedings, visit iga.in.gov.
Frye represents House District 67, which includes all of Ohio and Switzerland counties, as well as portions of Dearborn, Decatur, Jefferson, Jennings and Ripley counties.
