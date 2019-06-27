GREENSBURG – Misty Weisensteiner, Director of the Indiana Office of Tourism Development, recently stopped by Greensburg for a tour of the community and a surprise walk through the courthouse.
"Wendy came to the Stellar Meeting, got to meet the whole team, had a Q and A session back and forth – she asked us questions and we asked her questions about where she saw tourism in the state of Indiana and how it could affect what we're doing in Greensburg – and then we returned to the Tourism office and what we're doing," Decatur County Tourism Director Phillip Deiwert said.
Weisensteiner and Deiwert were then escorted by Decatur County Auditor Janet Chadwell for a walk through the entire courthouse, from the tower to the basement, where Deiwert captured some views of the Square most residents have never seen.
According to the Indiana Business Review, Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch named Misty Weisensteiner director of the Indiana Office of Tourism Development effective Jan. 14. Before her promotion, Weisensteiner served as executive director of the Orange County Economic Development Partnership.
During her tenure in Orange County, Weisensteiner initiated the organization's restructuring by creating and implementing its strategic plan and boosting the county's economic outlook and vitality, according to Crouch's office. Crouch cites Weisensteiner's direct experience in understanding Indiana tourism in her selection.
"Misty’s impressive resume and career made her a frontrunner immediately for the position," Crouch said in a news release. "Her experience in the tourism industry and her work invigorating the economic outcome for Orange County will translate well to the tourism industry in our state. She is an excellent choice as director for the tourism department."
Deiwert continued describing the visit.
"We drove around after that, going past the splash pad at Rebekah Park, and she was really impressed to see that ... it was mid-day and packed with kids and families enjoying it," he said. "She said that splash pad was a big win for Decatur County, and I totally agree!"
Deiwert said that his driving tour of the community for the State Tourism Director continued past Honda, the murals in the community and the skatepark.
"She was very complimentary of everything, and when we got to Veterans Way, considering that she is a past Director of and Economic Development Corporation in her county, she totally understood how important it was for Director Bryan Robbins to get the spaces available on Veterans Way filled," Deiwert said.
----
Contact Bill Rethlake at 812-663-3111 ext. 7011 or email bill.rethlake@greensburgdailynews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.