RUSHVILLE - When a valued tradition ends and something new begins, the change can be bittersweet. Larry Conover’s retirement and sale of the Park Restaurant ends 30 plus years of such a tradition.
In addition to being a “go to” destination for great fried chicken and home cooked meals, the Park has been a beloved landmark, a place where friendships and business relationships were formed and occasionally broken, dates were enjoyed, or not, and the lines between news and gossip were cheerfully blurred. In a small town like Rushville, the loss of the Park is a blow to local culture, and it cannot be replaced.
While 30 plus years has strengthened the role of the Park in our community, however, it has been a long time to run a business. Owner Larry Conover’s desire to retire is both natural and expected. And as with most small businesses, the end of the owner’s career and the end of the business are one and the same.
In a small town, it isn’t always inevitable that when one business closes, another will open. We see this truth reflected in many empty commercial spaces in Rushville. In the case of the Park, however, the space it leaves behind will not go to waste. Rush Memorial Hospital has purchased the old restaurant building and lot.
The big question on everyone’s mind, of course, is likely to be, “What will the hospital do with it?”
The purchase of the Park Restaurant helps the hospital move forward with plans for future expansion. At the present time, RMH is both landlocked and out of room. Space is so tight that the hospital is unable to hire new providers to meet the growing needs of our community.
Within the next five years, RMH hopes to expand the surgery department, the emergency room, rehabilitation services and medical office building space. There are also tentative plans to expand the cafeteria to better serve the public as well as patients and employees.
Leaving the Park Restaurant empty would benefit no one. Using it to bring the latest in quality healthcare to Rush County benefits everyone. As we sadly await the closing of the Park, there is room for quiet celebration. We are all going to miss the Park, but if it must go, we can be happy that it leaves something other than memories in its place.
When asked about the closing of the Park Restaurant, CEO Brad Smith said, “The Park has been a great partner to the hospital. We have used it to hold meetings and to entertain out of town guests. Our staff and visitors ate there on a daily basis. Our golf outings aren’t going to be quite the same without the Park’s fried chicken. We can’t thank Larry and his staff enough for catering our employee picnics over the years. To show our appreciation and support, we have offered Larry the option of holding a job fair for Park employees who are interested in working at the hospital."
"We are all going to miss the Park. However, as a landlocked hospital with growing community needs, we couldn’t afford to let someone else buy the location. We’re thankful that we were able to make this purchase and we’re confident that this is the best way to benefit the community in the long run," Smith added.
- Information provided
