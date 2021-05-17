RUSHVILLE/GREENSBURG - A Call To Honor - Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier paid a visit to the Rushville Elks Lodge Saturday and the Decatur County Fairgrounds Sunday. The travelling replica of the Tomb that is permanently on display at Arlington National Cemetery drew large crowds at both appearances.
The Rushville Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) sponsored the Rushville visit and the Lone Tree Chapter of the DAR brought the exhibit, which is owned and presented by the Exchange Club of Rome, Georgia, to Greensburg.
The Tomb was escorted into Rushville by the Indiana State Police, Rush County Sheriff's Department, Rushville Police Department and members of the Indiana Patriot Guard.
The opening ceremony included a welcome speech from Rushville Chapter DAR Regent Patty Caudill.
"For our veterans not to be forgotten, we must be their voice. We must remember to share their stories," Caudill said. “To honor them we must protect our future by remembering our past."
The Rush County Honor Guard and the Sons of the American Revolution Northern Command presented Colors.
The National Anthem was performed by Bugles Across America bugler Jeff King of Cincinnati, Ohio.
The invocation was given by American Legion Post 150 chaplain Mark Mathews.
A wreath laying ceremony followed with wreaths presented by the Rushville Chapter DAR, Girl Scout Troop 1968, Brad Berkemeier with the City of Rushville, Lone Tree Chapter DAR, Paul Revere Chapter DAR, Continental Chapter Sons of the American Revolution, Clarence Cook Chapter SAR, David Benton Chapter SAR and George Rogers Clark Chapter SAR.
After the presentation of wreaths, King performed “Taps” and rifle volleys were given by the Rush County Honor Guard and Sons the the American Revolution Northern Command.
Exchange Club members were on hand all day to answer questions and tell visitors about the exhibit.
Six historic American flags were also on display as well as military service flags. Visitors could also view a video about the Tomb Sentinels that played throughout the day.
The exhibit was also welcomed to Rushville by associate sponsors Rushville Elks Lodge, American Legion Post 150, Legion Auxiliary Unit 150 Rushville, and the Sons of the American Legion Post 150 to commemorate the 100th Anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Sunday in Greensburg, along with a police escort, the Patriot Guard and the Eagle Riders escorted the Tomb from the Hampton Inn through town, around the courthouse square and onto the fairgrounds.
At 1 p.m. the exhibit was opened with “Taps,” a prayer, and Lone Tree Chapter DAR Registrar Julie Pyland led the Pledge of Allegiance.
The Flying Tigers Squadron and Shelbyville American Legion Post #70 presented Colors. The Rushville Chapter NSDAR, the Lone Tree Chapter NSDAR and the Major Hugh Dinwiddie Chapter NSDAR all layed wreaths at the Tomb.
“We are very honored to have been a part of this very solemn, moving and special presentation,” Pyland said. “We enjoyed honoring and talking with our veterans who came out to spend the day.”
Pyland also offered her thanks to those businesses that helped sponsor the Tomb’s Decatur County visit: Gilliland-Howe, Honda Manufacturing, Springmeyer Family Insurance, Stonebridge Trucking, Frisch's Big Boy and Konradi Insurance.
