GREENSBURG - Bells have recently been ringing at multiple locations for the Daily News Cheer Fund's annual campaign to help assist local families in need this Christmas holiday season.
As has been the case for more than 100 years, the success of this effort is dependent on the volunteers who man collection sites and the generous individuals, businesses, civic and fraternal organizations and others who donate the funds needed to make it all happen.
Pictured are just some of the folks who manned collection sites in recent weeks. To them and everyone who has helped in any way we say thank you and merry Christmas. May God bless us one and all.
As of noon Wednesday, $49,076 in donations had been received towards a goal of $53,500, leaving this year's Cheer Fund campaign $4,424 short.
Donations may be made online at cheerfund.org, at the Daily News office (135 S. Franklin Street), or at local collection sites.
Those sites include Needler's on W. Main Street (Thursday, Friday and Saturday), Greensburg Walmart Super Center (Friday), and at the Westport Post Office of Westport Market (Saturday).
Questions may be directed to Natalie Acra at 812-651-0884.
